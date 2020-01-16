Chicago Bulls’ Zach LaVine Reveals Prop He Could Use For Slam Dunk Contest

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine was invited to the NBA’s Slam Dunk Contest.

But will he participate?

According to ESPN’s Eric Woodyard, the two-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest Champion has not made up his mind but would likely participate if he makes the NBA All Star Game.

As of last week, LaVine was voted fifth for guards on the NBA’s East’s first fan voting.

For those keeping score at home: LaVine is only one of six players to win the competition twice. No one has won three times.

LaVine put on a show at the 2016 Slam Dunk Contest against the Orlando Magic’s Aaron Gordon. It’s arguably the best Slam Contest in recent years and LaVine won it with his array of moves including a windmill from the free throw line and a between-the-legs reverse dunk.

Props has been a thing during Slam Dunk contests. Heck, Blake Griffin jumped over a Kia car and won the whole thing. Gerald Green once used a ladder and later blew out a birthday cupcape with a lit candle.Dwight Howard once used a Superman cape, phone booth and a 12-foot rim, in 2012.

Superman doesn’t wear glasses all the time. But Clark Kent does.

Speaking in hypotheticals: What if LaVine were to participate in the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest?

Would he use a prop?

He rocks out with Zenni, the official eyewear company of the Bulls.

Million Dollar Question: Would LaVine rock glasses?

“If I could get it to work,” LaVine told Scoop B Radio in a recent interview while promoting Zenni Blokz Blue Blocker Lenses.

“Yeah. It would be easy to dunk with some glasses on especially with the frames on, I would see no blurriness. That would be a good idea for a prop. I have to think about it.”

We shall see.

LaVine is clearly making his case for appearing in the 2020 NBA All Star game, it would be his first and would be a great look especially since the game is at the United Center, the arena that the Chicago Bulls play in.

“It would mean a lot, it’s one of my goals,” LaVine said on Wednesday.

“I think it would be great for the city, having one of their own guys there. I don’t feel like I need the verification of it. I think I know where I’m at as a player and how I’ve been player. Even last year, compared to other people, I know how good I am. I think it’s always good to have that solidified, especially when it’s in your home building.”

This season, LaVine is averaging 24.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4 assists and 1 steal per contest for the 15-27 Bulls.

Just last night, the one-time UCLA Bruin put on a show against the Washington Wizards where he went toe-to-toe with Bradley Beal and totaled 30 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists in Chicago’s 115-106 win.

“I think he should be in the game,” said Chicago Bulls head coach, Jim Boylen. “He’s an All-Star caliber player. He’s an All-Star caliber person. He has worked very hard.

“It’s an unbelievable story, too. Wins the dunk contest twice, tears the ACL, comes back and is becoming a two-way player. He’s leading more. He’s communicating more. He’s developing… You look at his crunch-time numbers and the big shots he makes in winning time. I think it’s all right there for him.”

Just remember: If LaVine makes the All Star team, then he’ll likely participate in the Slam Dunk Contest. A part two matchup against Aaron Gordon would be must-see TV!

Aaron Gordon for President pic.twitter.com/j9pDjiA9H3 — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) January 16, 2020

Did you see his dunk the other night against the Los Angeles Lakers?

My goodness!

Stay tuned.