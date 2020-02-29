2020 MLB American League Division Odds Roundup

In 2017 and 2018, the three American League Division winners were the same: the Boston Red Sox (AL East), Cleveland Indians (AL Central) and Houston Astros (AL West). Last year, only the Astros repeated among that trio. The other winners were the New York Yankees (AL East) and Minnesota Twins (AL Central).

What are the chances that 2019 trio repeats in 2020? Quite good, according to oddsmakers at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Yankees are -500 favorites on the odds to win the AL East, well up on the Tampa Bay Rays (+500) and Boston (+800). New York landed the biggest free-agent fish in the offseason in right-handed pitcher Gerrit Cole, who was historically good in 2019 while finishing as the AL Cy Young runner-up with the Astros.

However, the Yankees might have some rotation questions with Luis Severino shut down last week with forearm soreness after missing nearly all of last season, James Paxton out until at least May following back surgery, and Domingo German missing the first two months or so as he serves the remainder of an 81-game suspension. Tampa Bay is loaded with pitching but can’t match the Yankees’ lineup. The Red Sox seemed to punt on the season after trading Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers in a salary dump.

Minnesota is -160 at betting sites in the AL Central and was a big surprise last year in taking its first division title since 2010. The Twins set a big-league record with 307 home runs – one ahead of the Yankees – and they improved their lineup this offseason in signing free-agent third baseman Josh Donaldson. The former AL MVP hit 37 bombs in 2019 with the Atlanta Braves.

Cleveland is +265 to win the AL Central and the Chicago White Sox +300. The Pale Hose might be the most improved team in the majors from this offseason in terms of free-agent signings and are definitely on the rise in adding those veterans to a core of stellar young talent led by Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada and Lucas Giolito.

Houston is -250 to win the AL West a fourth straight season and while the Astros clearly will miss Cole, they are still by far the most talented team in the division. The main question is whether the sign-stealing scandal affects the team on the field. The Oakland A’s are +350 to win the AL West and the Los Angeles Angels +600 after adding superstar third baseman Anthony Rendon in free agency and hiring Joe Maddon as the new manager.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week’s top games.