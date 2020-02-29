2020 MLB National League Division Odds Roundup

There has been one constant in the National League regarding division winners since 2013: The Los Angeles Dodgers taking the NL West. Los Angeles has taken the division the past seven years, which is a franchise record and one might think an MLB record. Not easy to win a division that many years in a row.

However, one of the most unbreakable team records in MLB is probably the 14 straight division titles won by the Atlanta Braves. That started in 1991 in the NL West when there were only four divisions. MLB went to six starting in 1994 and the Braves continued their run through 2005 (there was no official winner in the strike-shortened 1994 season) in the NL East.

Atlanta won just a single World Series title in their amazing streak, and the Dodgers have yet to do so. They are the biggest division favorites in the majors, though, at -900 on the NL West odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com entering the 2020 campaign. Los Angeles only got better this offseason in trading for ex-AL MVP Mookie Betts and former AL Cy Young winner David Price from the Red Sox. The Arizona Diamondbacks also made some nice offseason additions but they are well back as +850 second favorites in the NL West.

The current Braves have won the NL East in back-to-back years and are +175 at online betting sites to threepeat. One of their key offseason additions, pitcher Cole Hamels, already is dealing with a shoulder problem and will not be ready for Opening Day. Atlanta did sign former AL Cy Young winner Felix Hernandez to a minor-league deal, so he could take Hamels’ spot.

The defending World Series champion Washington Nationals are +250 to win the NL East for the first time since 2017 and the New York Mets +275 to claim the division for the first time since 2015. Let’s not forget the Philadelphia Phillies (+333), who were division favorites entering last year but underachieved.

It’s easy to see any of the four teams listed above winning the NL East, and four teams could legitimately win the NL Central in the defending champion St. Louis Cardinals (+215), Chicago Cubs (+250), Cincinnati Reds (+265) and Milwaukee Brewers (+300). The only team that appeared to improve itself of that quartet in the offseason was the Reds, who haven’t won the NL Central since 2012.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week’s top games.