Aaron Gordon Dunks Over 7’5 Tacko Fall in Dunk Contest [WATCH]

The Orlando Magic’s Aaron Gordon threw down one of the most memorable dunks in recent memory – and still lost the dunk competition. Sound familiar?

Gordon and the Miami Heat’s Derrick Jones Jr. dueled back-and-forth in a dramatic final round that went into multiple dunk-offs in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Forced to dig deep into his pocket of creativity, Gordon brought out 7’5 Tacko Fall, the Boston Celtics’ rookie center. Gordon executed the dunk by grabbing the ball and dunking over Fall, which you can see below.

Gordon’s dunk received only a 47, much to the ire of the crowd, and Jones Jr. was named the Dunk Contest champion.

Gordon was competing in his third NBA dunk contest, having had also participated in 2016 and 2017. In 2016, Gordon went toe-to-toe with eventual champion Zach LaVine in one of the most exciting dunk competitions in recent memory.

Chicago is hosting the All-Star Weekend for the first time since the iconic 1988 rendition that saw Larry Bird win his third consecutive three-point competition and Michael Jordan defeat Dominique Wilkins in one of the most memorable slam dunk contests of all-time.

Team LeBron Faces Team Giannis in 69th NBA All-Star Game on Sunday

For the second straight year, Team LeBron will take on Team Giannis in the NBA All-Star Game. The 69th edition of the contest will get underway at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday night from Chicago and can be seen on TNT.

Team LeBron defeated Team Giannis 178-164 in the 2019 All-Star Game in Charlotte, N.C. Kevin Durant led the way for Team LeBron with 31 points and was named the MVP for the second time in his career.

Since the NBA switched over to the new format for the All-Star game in which the leading vote-getters from each conference select their teammates from the pool of starters and reserves, LeBron James’ teams are 2-0. In the inaugural contest featuring the new format in 2018, Team LeBron beat Team Stephen 148-145 in Los Angeles, Calif.

James will take the court Sunday at the “House that Michael Jordan Built” with a supremely-talented cast of starting superstars including his Los Angeles Lakers teammate and the 2017 All-Star Game MVP Anthony Davis, two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, the 2018 NBA MVP James Harden and the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic.

The reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will look to snap James’ two-year win streak with a starting roster comprised of three-time All-Star Joel Embiid, four-time All-Star Kemba Walker and All-Star debutants Trae Young and Pascal Siakam.

Here’s a look at the full All-Star game roster for Team LeBron and Team Giannis.

TEAM LEBRON:

*LeBron James, Lakers

*Anthony Davis, Lakers

*James Harden, Rockets

*Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

*Luka Doncic, Mavericks

Devin Booker, Suns

Chris Paul, Thunder

Ben Simmons, 76ers

Domantas Sabonis, Pacers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics

Russell Westbrook, Rockets

Damian Lillard, Blazers (Will not play, injured)

Coach: Frank Vogel, Lakers

TEAM GIANNIS:

*Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

*Joel Embiid, 76ers

*Pascal Siakam, Raptors

*Kemba Walker, Celtics

*Trae Young, Hawks

Bam Adebayo, Heat

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans

Donovan Mitchell, Jazz

Jimmy Butler, Heat

Rudy Gobert, Jazz

Kyle Lowry, Raptors

Khris Middleton, Bucks

COACH: Nick Nurse, Raptors

*Denotes Starters

NBA Renames All-Star Game MVP Trophy After 18-Time All-Star Kobe Bryant

The NBA renames the All-Star MVP trophy after Kobe Bryant 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/5jSPKTg4rN — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 16, 2020

The most valuable player of Sunday night’s All-Star Game will be bringing home a newly-minted trophy featuring a tribute to the fallen legend, Kobe Bryant.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced on Saturday at his All-Star Weekend news conference that the award will be renamed the Kobe Bryant MVP Award, in honor of the 18-time NBA All-Star who was killed in a with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others last month in a tragic helicopter crash.

In addition to the five NBA titles he led the Lakers to, Bryant was named the MVP of the All-Star Game four times during his illustrious career (2002, 2007, 2009 and 2011).

Bryant was named a finalist for the Basketball Hall of Fame during the NBA’s All-Star weekend.

“I’ve never seen in my long life an athlete passing that had the impact that Kobe’s passing had on people, people on the street, people that didn’t even know him,” said Jerry Colangelo, the chairman of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.