All Elite Wrestling Revolution: Reactions & Review

Here are my final thoughts on All Elite Wrestling’s Revolution!

SoCal Uncensored (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) (with Christopher Daniels) vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) (with Alex Reynolds and John Silver)

Reactions: While I may not be a huge fan of The Dark Order’s creepy cult gimmick, I always enjoy watching them work in the ring. This was another example of Evil Uno and Stu Grayson putting on an enjoyable matchup as they gelled pretty well with Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky. There was never a moment of slow action to bring this Buy-In matchup down. There was nonstop action throughout this entire contest and a hot closing stretch to boot. The post-match appearance of Colt “Boom Boom” Cabana was a pleasant surprise, plus Christopher Daniels’ “Exalted One” swerve was a cool piece of storyline advancement. This was a solid piece of work.

Rating: 3 out of 5 Stars

Jake Hager vs. Dustin Rhodes

Reactions: Dustin Rhodes did everything he could to get revenge on the man that broke his arm, but his efforts were sadly unsuccessful. At least he went down swinging in a hot opening match to officially kick off the show. The crowd was into this big time and so was I. The added element of Jake Hager’s wife actually added to the overall atmosphere of this grudge match instead of taking away from it. Jake Hager put in an inspired performance that featured callbacks to his WWE days and even one moment that was reminiscent of Tyson Fury’s odd “interaction” with Deontay Wilder. Dustin was his usual awesome self as he easily got the crowd into his comebacks and looked as good as ever. Jake’s first AEW match was better than I expected it to be.

Rating: 3 out of 5 Stars

Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara

Reactions: This match started off hot and increased in intensity the longer it went on. Darby Allin’s daredevil dives and Sammy Guevara’s 630 Senton table crash spots did a good job of establishing the immense hatred brewing between both these young upstarts. They managed to pack in a lot of jaw-dropping moments into a short time span and I was left satisfied once it was all over. Darby and Sammy further solidified themselves as AEW’s brightest stars with this quality contest. I’m hoping this leads to a rematch with relaxed rules on a future episode of Dynamite.

Rating: 3 & a Half out of 5 Stars

Adam Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

Reactions: Now this was an amazing tag team war! The dissension within the Elite ranks that’s been building for months resulted in this hotly contested championship encounter. Adam Page’s hatred for his former best friends in The Young Bucks gave this match extra emotional weight. It even forced Matt Jackson to abandon his honorable ways and attempt to injure Kenny Omega’s injured shoulder.

There was a bunch of highlight-reel worthy moments to recall here, such as Matt planting Adam with Northen Light Suplexes on the ramp and Adam landing a lethal powerbomb on Nick through a table on the outside. Adam was over like rover on this evening as the crowd took to everything he did. The last 10 minutes of this bout was the most exciting of all – kudos to all four men for producing a crowd-pleasing performance that told a great story in the ring. Adam’s post-match antics point to him breaking his partnership with Omega sooner rather than later, which greatly intrigues me…

Rating: 4 & a Half out of 5 Stars

Nyla Rose (c) vs. Kris Statlander (AEW Women’s World Championship)

Reactions: Nyla Rose’s cosplay game is legit. Her Deathstroke/Black Manta mashup was pretty sweet. So this match was good, but it had several sloppy moments and a few instances of miscommunication. But once both ladies got a good rhythm going, they did a commendable job of adding more life to their championship affair. Kris Statlander pulled off some cool spots and proved to be worthy of this title opportunity. Nyla Rose pulled out all the stops as she speared Kris through the ropes and even retained her title with a top rope powerbomb. While this match wasn’t all that crisp by any means, it still produced a nice serving of high-risk maneuvers and powerhouse slams worth reacting to.

Rating: 3 out of 5 Stars

MJF (with Wardlow) vs. Cody (with Arn Anderson)

Reactions: Wow! MJF stole the win! I figured after all the punishment Cody was subjected to, he’d be able to overcome his former best friend in the end. But MJF’s cunning gameplan paid off in the end and led to him defeating his former mentor. This one had a ton of pomp and circumstance surrounding it – Cody’s live theme song accompanied entrance, the ringside madness that went down between both parties, MJF’s blood-soaked face, and the shocking finale made this bout especially special. I wasn’t a huge fan of the ref allowing Cody to whip MJF with his weight belt, though – that definitely called for a disqualification, but eff logic I guess. Even with that nonsensical moment taking place, I still got a kick out of Cody and MJF tearing each other to shreds. This one definitely had an old school feel to it and it delivered on its quality storyline build.

Rating: 3 & a Half out of 5 Stars

Pac vs. Orange Cassidy

Reactions: Love him or hate him, you gotta admit that “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy is one of the most over acts in professional wrestling. After the crowd was treated to a major feud blowoff between Cody and MJF, you’d think they’d be out of energy. But the very sight of Orange and his hilarious antics brought the crowd back to life.

Pac was an especially evil bastard here as he took his time dissecting Orange and cutting him down every time he looked to be on the verge of a comeback. Once Orange actually “tried,” this match became even more of a wild spectacle. Orange is a quality competitor with a great gimmick that was given a ton of time to play to the crowd. Judging by the end of this matchup, it looks like The Lucha Brothers want a piece of Best Friends. Orange took an L, but he looked like a king once the curtain closed.

Rating: 3 & a Half out of 5 Stars

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Jon Moxley (AEW World Championship)

Reactions: From this point forward, I’m going to need a choir to sing Chris Jericho’s theme song at every AEW event. Good lord, that was uplifting! The first thing I gotta mention is AEW’s refs – they sure turn a blind eye to a lot of disqualification worthy offenses, huh? Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley started this match off like it was a Street Fight and the ref just let it go.

Wrestling logic can be illogical sometimes…well most of the time, really. Nevertheless, this a fine way to bring Revolution to a close. This felt like one of those old school Attitude Era World title matches where the babyface challenger is forced to fend off the champion and his cronies. Jericho battered Moxley from pillar to post and used his Inner Circle brothers to assist him. But Moxley weathered the storm and even fooled the champ by ditching his eye patch during the closing moments. Jericho and Moxley ended the night on a high note with their championship brawl.

Rating: 3 & a Half out of 5 Stars

Match of the Night

Adam Page and Kenny Omega vs. The Young Bucks!

Final Verdict

All Elite Wrestling knocked it out of the park on PPV once again. Revolution encapsulated everything that’s great about the company – it had bloody brawls, classic tag-team wrestling, great storytelling, and genuinely funny moments strewn throughout. It had a few issues worth mentioning, such as the sloppiness during the women’s championship match and the refs’ strange officiating. But the positives of Revolution certainly outweighed the negatives. The AEW World Tag Team Championship match was an early MOTY candidate, while the rest of the card provided good to great action. AEW Revolution was definitely a joy to sit through.

Final Score: 4 out of 5 Stars

