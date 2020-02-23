All Pro Rams’ Star Recruits Darius Slay on Twitter: [LOOK]

When NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the news earlier in the week that the Detroit Lions “have spoken with multiple teams about a potential trade for Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay,” speculation began about where the Lions’ best defensive player could wind up.

Slay was an All-Pro in 2017, and has made three Pro Bowls in his last five seasons — he should be a highly coveted target tis offseason, especially for teams lacking a strong secondary.

Lions have spoken with multiple teams about a potential trade for Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay, per sources. Any team that trades for Slay would have to compensate Detroit and Slay with a new deal. Other teams believe Slay will be traded this off-season, but Lions adamant on value. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 17, 2020

Slay is entering the final year of his contract with the Lions, and in 2020, he is slated to carry a cap hit just over $13 million, per Spotrac. While numerous teams are likely weighing whether or not to go after Slay via trade, one All-Pro corner has taken to Twitter to recruit Slay — in a fun way.

Los Angeles Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Has a Proposal for Slay and Rams Fans

Saturday, Los Angeles Rams Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey decided to throw out a pitch to Slay and the rest of the Twitterverse. “sLAy RAMSey cornerback duo,” Ramsey tweeted, purposefully capitalizing certain letters in order to spell out “LA RAMS.” He also included a hashtag stating he was just having a little fun in social media land.

Ramsey tagged Slay in his tweet, and a few hours later, the current Lions corner responded.

Darius Slay Responds to Jalen Ramsey: ‘That Would Be Unfair’

Slay retweeted Ramsey, while also responding to the Rams’ corner. “That would be unfair,” Slay wrote, followed by a laughing emoji. “2.0 and Bigplay!!!”

Not to be outdone, Ramsey continued the Twitter rapport by responding to Slay, saying: “IM TELLIN YA!!”

IM TELLIN YA!! — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 23, 2020

Ramsey has 10 interceptions in his four-year career, along with three forced fumbles, 49 passes defensed and a defensive score. In his seven years in the league, Slay has 19 interceptions, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble, 104 passes defense, and a defensive touchdown.

But could the Rams even afford Slay? With just over $21 million in cap space, Sean McVay’s team has invested far too much money in quarterback Jared Goff to go spending much money. After trading for Ramsey in the middle of the 2019 season, the Rams won’t have a first-round draft pick until 2022, so they have very little draft capital to use in a trade for a player of Slay’s caliber.

Still, as Ramsey noted, it’s a fun thought.

