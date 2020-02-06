Andre Drummond Calls out Pistons After Trade to Cavaliers

The Detroit Pistons’ Andre Drummond is being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, and he had absolutely no idea.

After the news of the two-time All-Star broke, Andre Drummond tweeted that there is one thing he’s learned from the NBA:

If there’s one thing I learned about the NBA, there’s no friends or loyalty. I’ve given my heart and soul to the Pistons , and to be have this happen with no heads up makes me realize even more that this is just a business! I love you Detroit… — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) February 6, 2020

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Conner reported that in return on the deal for Drummond, the Pistons will acquire the expiring contracts of John Henson and Brandon Knight.

He was the ninth overall pick in the 2012 draft by the Pistons. The 26-year-old is averaging a career-best with 15.8 rebounds per game. He has been the leading rebounder in the league for three of the four previous seasons.

Drummond really did give his heart and soul to Detroit.

‘7 Mile Dre’

Andre Drummond showed his love for Detroit closing out the tweet shaming the NBA with “love you Detroit.” He also had recently expressed his desire to stay in Detroit in an interview with ESPN’s Eric Woodyard after he first heard the trade rumors.

Back in October of 2017, Drummond had just recorded a 15-rebound night and a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves that put him over 5,000 boards for his career, making him the second-youngest to ever reach that goal.

In the midst of celebrating, he broke out a pair “Buffs,” white buffalo horn-framed sunglasses. Wearing his Buffs Drummond yelled to teammate Tobias Harris, “You see the Yays, huh? Buffs…Detroit style.”

This is the moment that sparked Michigan Chronicle reporter Branden Hunter to give Drummond a new nickname, “7 Mile Dre.”

According to Hunter, 7 Mile is the most famous street in Detriot so everyone is from 7 Mile. “It’s just kind of the first thing that popped in my head, the most famous street in Detroit and everybody knows what it is, so I put the Dre on the end and there you go,” Hunter told Woodyard.

The $2,995 “Buff” sunglasses have become a famous style in Detroit and one of the company’s most purchased pair. However, white styler Drummond wore isn’t sold online but can be purchased Cartier boutiques or via telephone.

The video of Drummond wearing the Buffs in the locker room ended up going viral throughout the Pistons fan base and the Detroit. Fans began to embrace the nickname and Drummond.

A Turning Point

Earning the nickname “7 Mile Dre” is when everything began to change for Drummond and his love for the city:

“That’s when everything changed for me and everybody really started to notice the respect I showed for Detroit and just the culture,” Drummond said in an interview with Woodyard. “I felt like one day I wanted to come out and show some love to the city by wearing some glasses that I know means a lot to the city. … I have a lot of respect and love for Detroit and I love being here.”

Detroit has been the only NBA city Drummond has called home, but now it’s time for 7 Mile Dre to make an impact on Cleveland.

On a brighter note, the Cleveland Cavaliers just spent $185 million renovating on Drummond’s new home—Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

