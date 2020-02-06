Timberwolves Still Speaking With Teams About Andrew Wiggins

The Minnesota Timberwolves have not given up their pursuit of D’Angelo Russell, sources tell Heavy.com. The franchise continues to search for avenues that allow them to pry the guard out of Golden State ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

Minnesota has spoken with other teams, including the Dallas Mavericks, about taking on Andrew Wiggins as part of a potential new three-way trade. It’s not certain how far those talks went. The Wolves are expected to continue to explore this route among others in hopes of landing their coveted point guard before tomorrow’s deadline.

Wiggins is making over $27.5M this season and will take home $94.74 over the ensuing three seasons. That contract isn’t necessarily scaring teams off, a rival executive tells Heavy.com.

The Mavericks would be an interesting fit. Again, there’s no indication that Dallas has interest, though it would be safe to assume Tim Hardaway Jr. would be involved in any Wiggins deal due to the Hardaway’s $20M salary.

The Timberwolves continue to have eyes for Russell, though no deal is imminent. Golden State’s current asking price appears to be too high for the club and the two sides could table trade talks until the offseason. As our own Sean Deveney noted, the Wolves and Knicks seem to be the only two clubs in the race for the former No. 2 overall pick. Minnesota is aware of the market and wants to produce an appropriate offer.

4-Team Blockbuster Trade Now Official

The Wolves sent out Robert Covington, bringing in an additional first-round pick (Brooklyn’s 2020) in a four-team trade late Tuesday night. The trade is now official.

NEWS: Minnesota #Timberwolves Acquire Brooklyn Nets’ 2020 First Round Pick from Atlanta Hawks, Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez and Jarred Vanderbilt from Denver Nuggets in 12-Player, Four-Team Trade. Full release:https://t.co/8KX4FpoMdA — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) February 6, 2020

Trade Recap

Houston Rockets

Robert Covington (Min)

Jordan Bell (Min)

2024 second-round pick (Atl)

Atlanta Hawks

Clint Capela (Hou)

Nene (Hou)

Minnesota Timberwolves

Malik Beasley (Den)

Juan Hernangomez (Den)

Evan Turner (Atl)

Jarred Vanderbilt (Den)

Nets 2020 first-round pick (Atl)

Denver Nuggets

Gerald Green (Hou)

Shabazz Napier (Min)

Keita Bates-Diop (Min)

Noah Vonleh (Min)

Rockets 2020 first-round pick (Hou)

