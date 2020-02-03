Falcons Announce Decision to Move On From Former NFL Sack Leader

In many ways, 2019 was a tale of two seasons for the Atlanta Falcons defense. Much in the same way their former first-round pick edge defender has endured a tale of two careers over his five-year stint with the organization.

Now, it appears that the former first-round pick will enter the third phase of his professional career, as the team has announced its decision to move on from a player who was once perceived as a centerpiece of their defense for years to come.

Falcons Will Not Re-Sign Vic Beasley

The Falcons have wasted no time getting their roster in order for the start of next season. Just a day after the Kansas City Chiefs were crowned Super Bowl LIV Champions, the Atlanta Falcons took it upon themselves to announce a roster move that will affect their 2020 roster.

The Falcons announced via Twitter, along with a write up on AtlantaFalcons.com, that the organization has opted to move on from edge-rusher Vic Beasley. They decided to “not pursue negotiations” with the former first-team All-Pro this offseason.

BREAKING NEWS: We will not pursue negotiations with Vic Beasley this offseason. https://t.co/AWbxv1SiGi — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 3, 2020

Beasley’s Free Agent Value Will Be Intriguing

On one end, the news of Beasley hitting the open market this offseason sounds enticing. The idea of adding a former NFL sack leader (15.5 sacks in 2016) and first-team All-Pro would assumably be an added benefit to any NFL roster.

However, there’s also another highly notable side of Beasley’s resume, one that will likely scare away some suitors.

Beasley has noticeably taken a step back in recent years, never once regaining his dominant form from 2016. In fact, in 2018 Beasley’s play dropped off so severely that Pro Football Focus ranked the former Clemson star dead last amongst all eligible edge rushers on the season, 103rd out of 103.

#Falcons Edge Defenders (2018 Ranks):

Adrian Clayborn – 50th of 103

Takkarist McKinley – 70th of 103

Vic Beasley – 103rd of 103 — PFF ATL Falcons (@PFF_Falcons) April 10, 2019

In Beasley’s defense, he took the grade in stride, responding “lol yikes” to the PFF ATL Falcons page on Twitter.

Beasley went on to slightly redeem his reputation in 2019. While he is still nowhere near the upper-echelon of edge defenders in today’s NFL, he proved to be a serviceable defender who can still at times get after quarterbacks, with some help from schematics. Beasley registered eight sacks in 2019, his most since his infamous 2016 season and the second-most in his five-year NFL career. Still, a 58.9 PFF grade is nothing to write home about.

