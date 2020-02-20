Chicago Bears Free Agency: Should RB Matt Breida Be a Target?

To say the San Francisco 49ers are loaded in the running backs department is a mild understatement. With NFC Championship hero Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman, Matt Breida and Jeff Wilson all making solid contributions this season, the 49ers had the second-best rushing attack in the league. They also have Jerick McKinnon, who is recovering from injuries in back-to-back seasons.

Meanwhile, over in Chicago, the Bears have the opposite situation happening. Chicago was one of the worst rushing offenses in the NFL last season, averaging just 91.1 yards a game and a paltry 3.7 yards a carry. The team drafted rookie David Montgomery in the third round of the draft and signed running back Mike Davis to a two-year, $6 million deal prior to the 2019 season, but failed to fully utilize either back.

Davis had 11 rushes for 25 yards in 2019 and was cut in early November in order to preserve the team’s fourth-round compensatory pick. Montgomery was thought by many to be woefully underused all season, and 5-foot-6 running back Tarik Cohen had a down year.

The 49ers have an embarrassment of riches at the running back position, and the Bears could really use a boost. Would Chicago benefit from trying to sign, say, Matt Breida this offseason? According to 49ers analysts, that’s a definite possibility.

Will 49ers Part Ways With Matt Breida?

On the 49ers-centered No Huddle Podcast, co-hosts Levin T. Black and Rob ‘Stats’ Guerrera discussed the various moves the 49ers will make this offseason.

When the subject of the running back room and Matt Breida came around, both hosts agreed he was likely heading out of San Francisco. “You have to assume they’re just gonna let him go, right?” Guerrera asked Black, who concurred.

Both hosts acknowledged the team’s not re-signing Breida seemed like a foregone conclusion, particularly considering 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon said after the Super Bowl he would do “whatever” he could to remain in San Francisco, including a restructuring of his contract, which is likely. McKinnon is the best receiving back on the team, so that could work in his favor.

The 49ers would have to shell out the $3 million tag attached to Breida in order to keep him, and the emergence of Raheem Mostert, especially, makes that unlikely.

Matt Breida Stats: Would He Be a Goof Fit For the Bears?

Breida signed with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie in 2017, and has been a solid contributor in the 49ers running game every year since.

Last season, Breida had 123 carries for 623 yards and a score. He averaged 5.1 yards a carry, which is on par with his career average so far (5.0 yards per carry). Over his 43-game career, Breida has 381 rushes for 1,902 yards and 10 total touchdowns.

Breida is a restricted free agent in 2020, and other teams will be able to make him offers during the free agency period. The 49ers will be able to match any offers he may receive during this time, however, but keep in mind — they also have running backs Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostert signed through next year.

If the Bears were to offer Breida a contract similar to that of, say, the one they gave Mike Davis, it’s unlikely San Francisco would try to match it.

Breida has been productive in his three seasons with the Niners, and he has stayed relatively healthy. The Bears would be remiss to not take a look at him, as he could be an effective and affordable addition to Matt Nagy’s offense.

