15 Best Kettlebells: Compare & Save

Kettlebells make a small but meaningful addition to your home gym or fitness center. Whether you’re looking to build muscle or maintain your current fitness with an individual or adjustable kettlebell, the best kettlebells are highly versatile and can be used in many different ways. We’ve listed our top picks below.
To boost your fitness routine even more, consider adding dumbbells to your workout routine.
1. Best Choice Products Kettlebell SetPrice: $44.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Various weights suit beginners to experienced users
- Set includes three color-coded kettlebells
- Storage rack is included
- Rough handle material
- Kettlebells are quite bulky
- Those with larger hands may find the handles a bit small
You’ll find weights ranging from five to 15 pounds in this set of the best kettlebells for beginners. Each piece is filled with cement and has a durable exterior. Additionally, the kettlebells have wide, comfortable grips to easily grasp the handles during various movements. The smallest five-pound kettlebell is ideal for beginners and those who want a lighter workout.
A robust 15-pound kettlebell rounds out the selection, with a 10-pound kettlebell in the middle. A storage rack is included for your convenience.
Find more Best Choice Products Kettlebell Set information and reviews here.
2. TRX Training KettlebellPrice: $34.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wide, comfortable grip
- Durable gravity cast moulding
- Won't slip during use
- Paint is prone to chipping off
- Those with smaller hands might find the handle too thick
- Doesn't have rubber coating
The TRX Training Kettlebell isn’t adjustable, but it comes in weights ranging from four to 40 kilograms. The kettlebell also stands out for its durable gravity cast moulding, which ensures a durable exterior with a flat bottom and a smooth finish.
Each kettlebell features a comfortable grip to keep hands from slipping during various movements. Whether you’re just starting out or you’re no stranger to kettlebells, the overall versatility of a kettlebell makes it a practical investment for any home gym.
3. Garage Fit Powder Coated KettlebellPrice: $68.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Flat bottom keeps it from rolling or tipping over
- Weight markings in pounds and kilograms
- Non-corrosive finish guards against rust
- Every weight is the same color
- Grip isn't very textured
- Some find the weight measurements tough to read
From plyometrics to strength training to general fitness workouts, this kettlebell has a powder coating for ultimate durability. The kettle also has a non-corrosive finish to guard against rust and corrosion. Available sizes range from nine to 79 pounds, making the Garage Fit one of the best kettlebells for beginners through advanced users.
Each kettlebell has a flat bottom to prevent it from tipping over or rolling across the floor when you set it down. Weight markings are included in kilograms and pounds for your convenience. Each kettlebell is outfitted with a wide handle for a more stable grip during workouts.
4. SPRI KettlebellPrice: $27.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Each weight is a different color
- Flat-bottom design increases stability on the ground
- Comfortable wide-grip handles
- Those with large hands might find the handles too small
- Vinyl material is prone to nicks and cuts
- Some complaints of an initial chemical odor
Add a splash of color to your personal gym with the SPRI kettlebell. Each kettlebell is a different size, with options ranging from five to 50 pounds. You won’t need to worry about keeping track of the kettlebells, especially if you have more than one, as each kettlebell is color-coded. You can also find the weight listed in white on the side of each kettlebell.
This versatile piece of equipment comes in handy for many different exercises, from squats to rotational swings to throws, jerks, snatches and more. A flat bottom design keeps the kettlebell from tipping over or rolling when it’s placed on the floor.
5. Bionic Body Soft KettlebellPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Available in weights ranging from 10 to 40 pounds
- Large, ergonomic handle increases versatility
- Weight markings listed on top
- Each weight is the same color
- Some competitors offer a higher weight range
- Soft padding makes it slightly bulky
A kettlebell with a hard exterior can potentially damage your floor, which is why this kettlebell is coated in soft materials. The soft exterior also makes the Bionic Body Soft Kettlebell one of the best kettlebells for forearm protection during swings and other movements.
It may be constructed with soft materials, but this kettlebell is durable enough to withstand frequent use. Several weights are available, with a range of 10 to 40 pounds. Each kettlebell has weight markings in white along the top.
This versatile kettlebell works just as well for general strength training as it does for weightlifting, core training and other movements. A large, ergonomic handle lets you safely and effectively grip the kettlebell during various movements.
6. Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable KettlebellPrice: $149.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wide weight range appeals to all abilities
- Secure and comfortable ergonomic handle
- Many trainer-led exercises available
- Some more advanced users wish the weight range was higher
- Slightly bulky design
- Those with larger hands might find the handle a bit small
This adjustable Bowflex kettlebell has a weight range of eight to 40 pounds, so you don’t have to worry about replacing it as your strength increases. Instead of investing in a set or buying multiple individual kettlebells, this adjustable kettlebell replaces six kettlebells in one handy space-saving design.
A weight selection dial allows you to make adjustments as desired in small increments at a time. You can choose to keep the setting on one specific weight or alter it for workouts such as twists, squats, rows, swings and more. An ergonomic handle ensures a secure and comfortable grip on the weight when it’s in use.
If you’re not sure where to begin or you could use some extra guidance, check out the many available trainer-led exercises. Each exercise emphasizes using the proper technique.
7. REP FITNESS KettlebellPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Available as individuals or in sets
- Weight range of nine to 106 pounds caters to all levels
- Powder-coated handle for secure grip
- A bit pricey
- Some complaints about sharp edges
- Finish is a bit rough
Rep Fitness kettlebells aren’t cheap, but they’re versatile and can be purchased individually or in a set. Each kettle comes with a powder-coated handle with just enough texture for a secure grip, even when your hands get sweaty. You won’t have to worry about using chalk to increase your grip.
With a weight range of nine to 106 pounds, you won’t have to worry about running out of higher weight options. The set contains a weight range of 17 to 53 pounds, making it more suitable for intermediate to advanced users.
Each kettlebell has a flat bottom to keep it from tipping over or rolling on the ground. As an added bonus, the kettlebells are color-coded to make it easier to find the weight you need.
8. AmazonBasics Cast Iron KettlebellPrice: $25.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Available in weights from 10 to 60 pounds
- Wide, textured handle provides a secure grip
- Works well for a wide range of activities
- Each weight is the same color
- Some wish the handle had more texture
- Finish isn't very smooth
The AmazonBasics Cast Iron Kettlebell stands out for its overall value. Each kettlebell is made with durable cast iron material that’s built to last. As an added bonus, the surface is painted to protect against corrosion.
A wide, textured handle allows you to securely grip the kettlebell during many different types of movements. If 15 pounds isn’t what you had in mind, the kettlebell comes in a range of weights from 10 to 60 pounds.
9. Yes4All Vinyl Coated KettlebellPrice: $21.79Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for many types of workouts
- Suitable for beginners through advanced users
- Coated finish minimizes noise
- Every weight is the same color
- Some users wish the handle had more texture
- Seams around handles can be rough
An available weight range of five to 50 pounds makes the Yes4All Vinyl Coated Kettlebell a practical choice for most users. If you’re a beginner, you can stick with the lighter weights and work your way up. More experienced users have plenty of heavier weights to consider.
The kettlebell handle is wide and fairly smooth, with just enough texture to provide a secure grip as you work out. The body is outfitted with a vinyl coated finish, which not only resists corrosion but also minimizes noise.
This kettlebell is suitable for virtually any age or gender and works just as well for deadlifts and swings as it does squats, snatches and other exercises.
10. CAP Barbell Enamel Coated KettlebellPrice: $15.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Available as individuals or sets
- Wide handle increases versatility
- Flat bottom keeps the kettlebell stable on the floor
- Finish is prone to chipping
- Doesn't have much handle clearance
- Handle might be a bit thick for those with smaller hands
Instead of a rough surface, you’ll probably notice this kettlebell’s smooth enamel coated cast iron surface at first glance. The kettlebell features a solid cast iron construction that’s free from seams and weldings. It also has a powder-coated finish, which not only makes it look nicer but also increases its durability.
A wide handle ensures a secure and comfortable grip during many different types of movements, whether you’re using one hand or two. Another perk is its flat bottom, which keeps the kettlebell from tipping over or rolling across the floor when you set it down. Available weights range from 10 to 80 pounds. You’ll also find the kettlebells available in sets ranging from 25 to 80 pounds.
11. Stamina Adjustable Kettle Versa-BellPrice: $117.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Works with single and double-handed grips
- Base is stable enough for pushups
- Slightly textured handlebar grip
- Some competitors have a higher weight range
- Handle surface is a bit rough
- A few complaints of an initial chemical odor
This adjustable kettlebell comes in four-pound increments, from 16 to 36 pounds. Not only does its stable base hold the kettlebell in place on the floor, it also remains planted while you do pushups. A base holder is included for easier storage.
The kettlebell has a sturdy cast iron handle, with a slightly textured grip for added security. The handle is just wide enough to accommodate single or two-handed grips. The included weight plates go inside the kettlebell shell to create a complete set.
12. Tone Fitness Kettlebell Body Trainer SetPrice: $43.40Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made with concrete and vinyl for durability
- Flat bottom design increases stability
- Set comes with a DVD and exercise chart
- Included DVD isn't very comprehensive
- Square handles can feel awkward
- A feel complain that the handles feel slippery
A versatile kettlebell set such as this one allows you to boost your fitness routine or scale back when you need to. This set contains three weights, ranging from five to 15 pounds. Each kettlebell is made with a combination of concrete and vinyl for added durability.
The set is ideal for beginners and comes with a DVD and an exercise chart to help you get started. Each kettlebell is color-coded for your convenience. A flat bottom holds the kettlebell steady, while its wide opening handle ensures a comfortable and secure grip.
13. Apex Adjustable KettlebellPrice: $61.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes several non-weighted spacer disks
- Textured handle surface increases grip
- Can be used for a variety of workouts
- Some find the exterior too rough
- Range may be too limited for beginners and more advanced users
- Design is somewhat bulky
Instead of purchasing several separate kettlebells, you can adjust this kettlebell between 20 and 50 pounds to enhance your workout. The kettlebell includes a weighted handle and is made with durable cast iron material. The exterior is reinforced with a powder coating for added durability.
To adjust the weight, you can use the included four non-weighted removable spacer disks. There’s also a five-pound plate on the bottom. Not only does the handle have plenty of texture to ensure a secure grip, it also comes in a handy U-shape for full control during workouts. The entire surface of this kettlebell shares the same texture as the handle.
14. GYMENIST KettlebellPros:
Cons:
- Every kettlebell has weight markings on its side
- Wide handle for easy grip
- Durable cast-iron construction
- Some wish the handles had more texture
- Handle may feel too small for those with larger hands
- A few complaints about exterior colors appearing slightly dull
Each GYMENIST kettlebell is coated in a soft neoprene material, which aids in longevity and protects floor surfaces if the kettlebell is dropped. Available weights range from five to 50 pounds, so you can take your pick based on your fitness level. Such a wide weight range makes this kettlebell just as suitable for beginners as more advanced users. Every kettlebell weight is a different color, and each piece includes easily identifiable weight markings on the side.
15. Sunny Health & Fitness Vinyl Coated KettlebellPros:
Cons:
- Weight range of five to 25 pounds
- Each kettlebell has a wide, textured handle
- Convenient flat bottom design
- Some complain about a chemical smell transferring from handle to hand
- Handles are a bit small
- Can be tough to use with both hands
The Sunny Health & Fitness Vinyl-Coated Kettlebell caters to beginners, with a weight range of five to 25 pounds. Each kettlebell weight is a different color, and includes weight marking inscriptions on the side to help you keep track. As an added bonus, each kettlebell has a wide handle with just enough texture to provide a secure and comfortable grip as you complete your favorite movements.
Every kettlebell base has a flat bottom design for upright storage, and to prevent it from tipping over. The flat base also ensures the kettlebell stays in place as you do push-ups.
Which Kettlebells Are Best?
The best kettlebells for you will vary based on your preferences. For example, you might want a kettlebell set (we like the Best Choice Products Kettlebell Set) so that you don't have to worry about purchasing additional kettlebells if you need a different weight.
Kettlebells with a soft exterior, such as the Bionic Body Soft Kettlebell, reduce the risk of floor scuffs and can be easier on the forearms during swings and other movements. The SPRI kettlebell comes in many bright colors and weight options.
Regardless of which kettlebell you choose, it should be one that you like enough to use on a consistent basis. According to the American Heart Association, adults should try to exercise every muscle group at least twice a week. The source recommends performing a set of eight to 12 repetitions to the point of muscle fatigue for the best results.
Which Kettlebells Workout is Best for Beginners?
Starting a new exercise routine can be tricky, especially if you're not used to the equipment. One helpful tip from the experts according to this Self.com article is to begin with a lighter weight, such as 10 to 15 pounds, and work up from there once you feel comfortable with the weight.
Most of the best kettlebells on our list work just fine for beginners as they are available in a wide weight range. Not only is the SPRI kettlebell a fun choice given its various colors, this kettlebell also has a comfortable wide-grip handle and a durable vinyl coating. We also like the Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Kettlebell, which has a weight range of eight to 40 pounds.
How About Kettlebell Workouts for Athletes?
Whether you consider yourself an athlete or you're simply ready to take your kettlebell workouts to the next level, you'll find plenty of worthy options. The Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Kettlebell is adjustable with the turn of a dial for ultimate convenience. The TRX Training Kettlebell comes in many weights. The handle is also easy to grip, so you can confidently complete your favorite strength exercises and transition to others.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.