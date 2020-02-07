15 Best Kettlebells: Compare & Save

To boost your fitness routine even more, consider adding dumbbells to your workout routine.

Kettlebells make a small but meaningful addition to your home gym or fitness center. Whether you’re looking to build muscle or maintain your current fitness with an individual or adjustable kettlebell, the best kettlebells are highly versatile and can be used in many different ways. We’ve listed our top picks below.

Which Kettlebells Are Best?

The best kettlebells for you will vary based on your preferences. For example, you might want a kettlebell set (we like the Best Choice Products Kettlebell Set) so that you don't have to worry about purchasing additional kettlebells if you need a different weight.

Kettlebells with a soft exterior, such as the Bionic Body Soft Kettlebell, reduce the risk of floor scuffs and can be easier on the forearms during swings and other movements. The SPRI kettlebell comes in many bright colors and weight options.

Regardless of which kettlebell you choose, it should be one that you like enough to use on a consistent basis. According to the American Heart Association, adults should try to exercise every muscle group at least twice a week. The source recommends performing a set of eight to 12 repetitions to the point of muscle fatigue for the best results.

Which Kettlebells Workout is Best for Beginners?

Starting a new exercise routine can be tricky, especially if you're not used to the equipment. One helpful tip from the experts according to this Self.com article is to begin with a lighter weight, such as 10 to 15 pounds, and work up from there once you feel comfortable with the weight.

Most of the best kettlebells on our list work just fine for beginners as they are available in a wide weight range. Not only is the SPRI kettlebell a fun choice given its various colors, this kettlebell also has a comfortable wide-grip handle and a durable vinyl coating. We also like the Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Kettlebell, which has a weight range of eight to 40 pounds.

How About Kettlebell Workouts for Athletes?

Whether you consider yourself an athlete or you're simply ready to take your kettlebell workouts to the next level, you'll find plenty of worthy options. The Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Kettlebell is adjustable with the turn of a dial for ultimate convenience. The TRX Training Kettlebell comes in many weights. The handle is also easy to grip, so you can confidently complete your favorite strength exercises and transition to others.

