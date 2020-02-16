Boxer Scores Epic But Controversial Last-Second KO [WATCH]

Welterweight boxer Abel Ramos was sick, tired and down on all three scorecards heading into the final round against Bryant Perrella on Saturday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. But Ramos knocked Perrella down twice in the tenth round on the way to scoring an incredible knockout victory that ended when referee Jack Reis controversially stopped the bout with just one second left on the clock.

Sure, Perrella was visibly hurt, but he was also seemingly still coherent. Additionally, Perrella was on his feet, and there was only one second left on the clock.

Regardless, the last-second stoppage gave Ramos the unlikely TKO win at 2:59 of the tenth round.

Stunning KO Broadcast Across US on Fox

The stunning stoppage happened in the co-main event of the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) on Fox card headlined by IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant vs. Vincent Feigenbutz.

“The fight ain’t ever over until it’s over,” Ramos said to Fox Sports’ Heidi Androl during the post-fight interview. The fighter also revealed he came into the fight feeling sick. But after losing the contest in such a dramatic way, there’s a good chance Perrella might feel even sicker now.

“I was rocked, but felt like I could’ve continued,” Perrella said. “I mean, one second left. You gotta let me continue. It’s ridiculous.”

It was a tough loss. Perrella had clearly dominated the action until the very last round. While Ramos was always moving forward, he wasn’t throwing that many punches during the first nine rounds of the fight. Meanwhile, Perrella was landing way more punches, controlling the fight with his better footwork and appeared to be surely on his way to scoring the unanimous decision victory.

In fact, according to CompuBox, Perrella had a 200-79 edge in connected punches in the fight.

Ramos Scored Big Punches When It Mattered Most

Ramos exploded over the last three minutes of the fight. He sent Perrella down to the canvas once with less than a minute left in the round. Perrella made it to his feet, but couldn’t get through the rest of the fight without going down to the mat again shortly thereafter.

That’s when the controversy ensued. The referee ordered Ramos to walk toward his corner and then back toward him, and it appeared Perrella slightly stumbled after the second instruction. Upon seeing that, Reiss stopped the fight with just one second left.

Had Reiss not stopped the contest, there was virtually no way Ramos could have gotten over to his opponent in time to hit him again before the final bell rang. Moreover, Perrella was up on the scorecards 88-83, 88-83 and 87-84.

Still, it was an epic comeback win for Ramos, who improved to 26-3-2 with the win. Perrella fell to 17-3.

