Exclusive: 10 Rounds with Boxing Champ Mikey Garcia [WATCH]

Four-division boxing world champion Mikey Garcia returns to action on Saturday night against welterweight contender Jessie Vargas in an important bout for both fighters at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Garcia vs. Vargas will be available live in the U.S. on global sports streaming network DAZN beginning at 8 pm ET.

Garcia, 32, from Oxnard, Calif., in one of the most accomplished fighters in professional boxing. He’s won world titles in four different weight classes including featherweight, junior lightweight, lightweight and junior welterweight. Moreover, Garcia remains steadfast in his desire to firmly plant his flag in the ground among the other top stars in the talent-laden 147-pound welterweight division.

Everyone Is Suddenly Doubting Mikey Garcia Except Himself

Everyone is suddenly doubting Mikey Garcia. Well, everyone but himself.

Nevermind that the perennial pound-for-pound star had jumped up two weight classes to face the undefeated Spence last year. That was Garcia’s only loss a professional. In fact, that was the only time Garcia hadn’t appeared to be a level or two above his opponent on fight night.

Does he really deserve to be doubted heading into the Vargas fight?

Whatever the case, Garcia continues his journey as a welterweight against Vargas. The 30-year-old from Las Vegas, Nev., is a resilient contender who has competed at the highest levels of the sport. Vargas is 2-1-2 over his last fight fights. His only loss came against Manny Pacquiao in November 2016. While Vargas isn’t on the same level as Spence, he’s absolutely the rugged kind of welterweight that can help reveal whether Garcia has any serious future at 147 pounds.

Garcia-Vargas is a huge fight.

Mikey Garcia Has Huge Plans at 147

Garcia does envision that future for himself. Despite suffering the loss to Spence last year, Garcia still sees himself picking up a world title in a fifth different weight class. Moreover, Garcia seems to be interested in taking on WBA welterweight champion Pacquiao soon, too.

To reach either or both of those massive goals, Garcia will need to defeat Vargas this weekend in Texas. Moreover, it wouldn’t hurt for the fighter to look as dominant as he once did in the lighter weight classes.

Should Garcia be able to do that, he would sure seem to be in a solid position to land the megafights he so desires going forward.

