Saquon Barkley Issues Bold Defense of Baker Mayfield

An image started circulating on Super Bowl week of Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield that didn’t exactly inspire confidence that the former Heisman winner has been tearing it up in the gym like Myles Garrett since the season ended.

The picture showed a shirtless Mayfield posing next to NFLers Aaron Colvin, Alec Ogletree, Sterling Shepard and Saquon Barkley. Quickly, the internet put Mayfield on blast, shaming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft for not looking ripped like his buddies.

Barkley, a good friend of Mayfield, stood up for the quarterback via TMZ.

“He’s a quarterback, he’s not supposed to be shredded,” Barkley told the site. “We in off-season, he’s gonna have time to get his body right. He can throw the ball 80 yards. That’s the only thing that matters.”

Mayfield addressed the photo himself on the “Pardon My Take” Podcast.

“You know what shape I’m in right there? Vacation shape,” Mayfield said with a laugh. “It’s bloating from travel. That was the first day — I’ll say that. I look like [expletive].”

Baker Mayfield Needs to Turn Things Around With Browns

Barkley is right — the NFL season just wrapped up and Mayfield has a right to relax before hitting his preparation for Year 3 hard. However, because of the season he had, there’s a little less patience from Browns fans.

After garnering some MVP hype in the preseason, Baker Mayfield finished the year with 3,827 yards, 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions, ranking next-to-last in both passer rating (78.8) and completion percentage (59.4%) despite having both Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry at his disposal.

“It was a different year for me,” Mayfield told reporters at the end of the season. “Definitely didn’t have it all figured out. A lot of learning lessons, life lessons for me. I’m going to come back a different animal come spring time. …I love this game. I play it because it’s hard to play, it’s hard to have success. It’s the process you have to enjoy. The ups and downs. There was a lot of that this year.”

Browns Have Lots of Faith in Baker Mayfield

Despite the down year and a new regime coming in, there’s still plenty of support in the building for Mayfield. General manager Andrew Berry addressed his feeling toward Mayfield during his introductory press conference, appearing bullish on the future.

“Obviously, I was a part of drafting Baker in 2018. I can tell you there was kind of an organizational consensus with selecting him with the first overall pick,” Berry said. “Still have a lot of belief in Baker as a quarterback, his talent and what we think he can become in the NFL. Looking forward to seeing what Kevin, (offensive coordinator) Alex (Van Pelt) and his staff do with Baker this spring and into the fall. We are really excited about his future, and I am really excited about the work that Kevin is going to do with him.”

