Odell Beckham Views Trade to Jets as ‘Ideal’ Landing Spot

If the Cleveland Browns are to deal star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason, a return to New York is reportedly in the cards — but not to the Giants.

Kristian Dyer Sports Illustrated reported that if Beckham is traded by the Browns, he would view the New York Jets as “an ideal landing spot.” A source told Dyer that, “Odell would welcome a return to New York,” but added that he isn’t actively seeking a trade from Cleveland.

The Browns traded for Beckham in a blockbuster deal last offseason, but the experiment didn’t exactly go as planned. Despite breaking the 1,000-yard barrier, Beckham did not live up to the wild expectations set for him, finishing his first season in Cleveland with 1,035 yards and four touchdowns, missing the Pro Bowl. Beckham’s best game of the season came against the Jets, catching six balls for 161 yards and a touchdown.

Beckham would make sense for the Jets, who need weapons for third-year QB Sam Darnold. However, there’s also the point that if the Browns were to ultimately even entertain the idea of trading Beckham after one season, he won’t have a say in where he goes.

Odell Beckham Stirred Up Trade Rumors With In-Season Interview

This isn’t the first time OBJ has been involved in trade rumors. Beckham made some noise with a curious interview late in the season with the team struggling, saying, “I couldn’t tell you what’s going to happen,” regarding his future.

Odell Beckham, asked about his future in Cleveland: “I couldn’t tell you what’s going to happen. … Whether I’m going to be here, want to be here, don’t want to be here. This is exactly where I’m at now. I wouldn’t rather be anywhere else.” pic.twitter.com/mBNCWJevPw — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 5, 2019

After weeks of speculation as the season was winding down, Beckham finally came out and shot down the rumors that were spreading like wildfire that he would demand a trade in the offseason and not be back in Cleveland.

“I’m not going anywhere,” Beckham told reporters. “It’s just too good here. I didn’t buy a house here to sell it.”

A lot has changed since the end of the Browns disappointing 6-10 campaign. Head coach Freddie Kitchens and general manager John Dorsey were let go, new coach Kevin Stefanski and his staff were brought in, and Beckham had core surgery to repair an injury that hampered him during the season.

Browns Owner: Odell Beckham Will be ‘Big, Big Producer’

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said at the introductory press conference for new GM Andrew Berry that he expects Beckham to play a big role in Cleveland this season.

“Odell is extremely talented,” Haslam told reporters. “He was hampered by the groin injury. Listen, he could have done some things better and we could have done some things better. I think Kevin [Stefanski] is very excited to have Odell on the team. The surgery went well, he’s rehabbing and we look forward to having him and being a big, big producer for the team this year.”

#Browns owner Jimmy Haslam offers thoughts on the hire of Andrew Berry, Kareem Hunt’s "unacceptable" traffic stop, and Odell Beckham’s future with the team pic.twitter.com/GT0CqwgjI7 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) February 5, 2020

Stefanski echoed those sentiments from Haslam.

“I have full confidence in Odell. I’ve spoken to him a couple times. Have met with him face to face and really looking forward to getting to know him more, him getting to know me and then getting him in this scheme, getting him around the coaches and then see where we go,” Stefanski said, per cleveland.com.

New offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt also gave his two cents Beckham during his introductory press conference on Wednesday.

“Hate to speculate, but yes. I feel we can have a very explosive offense with him,” Van Pelt said in a news conference with the Browns media Wednesday. “He’s very exciting to watch.”

READ NEXT: Potential Browns-Patriots Odell Beckham Trade Detailed by Analyst