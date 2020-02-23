Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Gets Roasted Online Over Grammatically Incorrect Tattoo

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is having a career season on the court. He is averaging 22.5 points and seven rebounds a game, and he just finished playing in his first-ever NBA All-Star game in his third season in the league.

Tatum and the Celtics currently sit at 3rd place in the Eastern Conference behind the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors, and the team has won nine of its last 10 games. While things have been running smoothly for Tatum on the court, his recent body art has incurred more than a wee bit of playful criticism.

Tatum meant to have the phrase “God’s Will” tattooed across his back, and he shared a photo of the new ink on his Snapchat.

There was just one problem, however: the tattoo artist left off the apostrophe, so the tattoo simply reads: “Gods will,” which many pointed out, changes the meaning of the phrase entirely. Rob Lopez of The Athletic captured an image of it, and social media took over from there.

Jayson Tatum got a new tattoo pic.twitter.com/n6tgqMrCgR — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) February 22, 2020

Jayson Tatum Has Been Known to Share New Tats on Social Media

The Celtics forward has multiple other tattoos, all of which are presumably grammatically correct. The tattoo also featured the Bible scripture ‘Proverbs 3:5-6’ on it. Still, the lack of apostrophe left the meaning of the phrase “Gods will” up for debate throughout the Twittersphere.

Right? It's just the beginning of a full back tattoo. He'll finish it later. The suspense is killing me tho. Gods will… have a party for Zeus? Gods will stream the NBA Finals on Mount Olympus? We'll just all have to stay tuned… — De (@dede_wanders) February 22, 2020

Why do folks get tattoos that they can’t see themselves? — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) February 22, 2020

What will the gods do I wonder — Z (@zohrasool) February 22, 2020

Gods will ink grammatically incorrect tats all over your back — ghost dog (@JeetoCheesus) February 22, 2020

Jayson Tatum’s new tattoo. Apparently they don’t teach apostrophes at Duke. pic.twitter.com/yV2iWdDFs4 — Not Jerry Tipton (@NotJerryTipton) February 23, 2020

The Proverbs verse referenced in the tattoo says the following: “Trust in the LORD with all thine heart, and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.”

Tatum also has tattoos of himself holding his child on his thigh, as well as an image of his mother’s face on his calf. His newest tat is his most expansive yet, taking up most of his upper back.

Many first noticed the new tattoo when the Celtics played the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday. Tatum wore a large protective wrap to cover the area. Tatum had 28 points and 11 rebounds in the Celtics’ 127-117 win against the Timberwolves, so the new ink did not seem to affect his moves on the court.

Looks like Tatum had himself a time down at All-Star weekend with a MASSIVE new back tattoo. #boston #celtics #nba pic.twitter.com/oYACKPW61h — The 300s (@The300sBoston) February 22, 2020

Tatum has yet to respond to the unfortunate error, although it should be an easy fix for the tattoo artist.

READ NEXT: Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Lets Interest in Los Angeles Lakers Slip in Recent Interview