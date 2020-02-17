Celtics’ Kevin Garnett Shared he Learned Early Not to Trash Talk Michael Jordan

The loaded 2020 Hall of Fame class for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame was recently trimmed down to listen down to single digits as the finalist consists of former San Antonio Spur Tim Duncan, Boston Celtic Kevin Garnett, and the late Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant were all officially named finalists on Friday [February 16, 2020].

They will be joined by former Indiana Fever and 10-time WNBA All-Star Tamika Catchings, Three-time women’s NCAA champion Baylor’s coach Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens of Bentley University, four-time NCAA coach of the year Eddie Sutton and two time NBA Championship coach with the Houston Rockets Rudy Tomjanovich.

Kevin Garnett was a guest on All the Smoke hosted by Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson and was asked what would an 18-year-old KG [Kevin Garnett] say if you told him that he would be in the Hall of Fame when his career was over.

“He’d probably think this is pretty awesome right here,” Garnett said with a smile when asked what the 18-year-old version of himself would’ve said back in 1995 of Friday’s Hall of Fame announcement. “The Hall of Fame is something you don’t really think about. It just happens.”

Kevin Garnett Reveals What Happen the First Time he Talked to Trash to Michael Jordan

Towards the end of his appearance on All the Smoke last week, Garnett also shared a story about the first time he talked trash to Michael Jordan during his rookie year in Minnesota. Garnett was hyping up his teammate Isaiah “J.R.” Rider, who was having a decent game against Michael Jordan, but there was only one problem, Jordan could hear exactly what Garnett was saying. Shortly after Rider tried to approach, MJ and explain that Garnett didn’t know any better. Unfortunately for Rider and the rest of the Timberwolves, it was too late because Jordan used it as motivation. He would go on a scoring streak with 22 points to push the Chicago Bulls’ lead to 25, according to Garnett.

“I can’t even really describe the next six to seven minutes of play,” Garnett said. “In the next six to seven minutes of play, y’all, we get two 10-second [violation] calls. We down 25 now, it was just at two. Mike had 18, he had 40 now. J.R., myself, we ain’t scored in ’bout four minutes. It got bad quick, yo.”