NFL Analyst: Bears ‘Interested’ in QB Derek Carr if Raiders Aren’t

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr set social media afire Thursday afternoon when he shared a photo of himself next to former teammate — and current Chicago Bear — Khalil Mack. Carr did not caption the photo other than using the hashtag #MegaPowers, and two Bears, Roy Robertson-Harris and Mack himself, ‘liked’ the image.

Carr’s post came on the heels of other cryptic posts that have Raiders and Bears fans alike losing their collective heads.

One NFL Analyst thinks the Bears are 100% ready to sign Carr if the Raiders no longer want him.

Benjamin Allbright Thinks Bears Will Sign Derek Carr if Raiders Move On

Benjamin Allbright, NFL reporter and analyst said Thursday that the Bears “are quietly looking at QB options. Trubisky will still get the shot to be the guy, but much like Titans/Mariota last year, the leash is short.”

Then, Allbright got serious, saying the Bears would “prefer vet ready-to-play, options,” and named Carr specifically. “If Raiders were to move on from Carr ($21.5m cap hit vs $7.9 dead) they’d be interested,” he said of the Bears.

Bears are quietly looking at QB options. Trubisky will still get the shot to be the guy, but much like Titans/Mariota last year, the leash is short. They'd prefer vet ready-to-play, options. If Raiders were to move on from Carr ($21.5m cap hit vs $7.9 dead) theyd be interested. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) February 20, 2020

With Carr’s most recent social activity considered, it seems as though he’d be more than willing to head to the Windy City.

Allbright’s Right: Trubisky Will Absolutely Be on a Short Leash

With their job security in question should another mediocre-to-bad season befall the team, both Bears’ general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy will have very little patience for overthrown balls, and if Trubisky is still having difficulties reading defenses on top of that, he won’t last long in 2020.

The trouble with this scenario, however, is that in order to trade for Carr, Pace would have to admit to being wrong about Trubisky — and he doesn’t seem ready to do that just yet. On the other hand, Pace is also the guy who assured the media he was “fired up” about giving then-starter Mike Glennon a 3-year, 45-million contract a few months before signing Trubisky. Glennon started four games and was cut after a year.

Still, is Pace ready to ride Trubisky into the ground if it means himself, Nagy — and the even quarterback — may all be out of jobs in 2021 as a result? Fans can only sit back and find out.

READ NEXT: Bears WR Allen Robinson Makes Strong Statement About Future of Team