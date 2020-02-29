Chiefs Expected to Part Ways With Former First-Round Pick: Report

Kansas City Chiefs front office executives will earn their paychecks this offseason as the team navigates a tricky free agent landscape with only $13.6 million in salary cap space. While DT Chris Jones, WR Sammy Watkins and QB Patrick Mahomes are among the notable names with big money implications in the near future, the Chiefs have over 20 impending free agents of their own to work with.

According to Yahoo Sports senior NFL writer Terez Paylor, Kansas City has made a decision on one of them and is preparing to part ways with fifth-year offensive lineman Cameron Erving.

The move will create $3.2 million in cap space for the Chiefs in 2020. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) February 29, 2020

Erving was originally drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the first round (No. 19 overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft. The 27-year-old spent his first two seasons with the Browns before being traded to the Chiefs in exchange for a fifth-round draft choice. Early during the 2018 regular season, Kansas City signed Erving to a two-year, $8.27 million extension where he went on to start 22 games over the past two seasons. The swing offensive tackle/guard has played in 69 games (42 starts) throughout his career and should draw interest on the open market.

With this move, the Chiefs will free up approximately $3.25 million in cap space for 2020, bringing their current allocation closer to $17 million.

