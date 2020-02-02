Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Makes Selfless Comments About Head Coach Andy Reid

After comeback wins over the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid has his team on the verge of their first Super Bowl title in 50 years. The veteran head coach is also chasing some personal history as a win on Sunday would mark the first Super Bowl championship of his 21-year NFL head coaching career.

Beginning in 1999, Reid spent 14 seasons as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles before departing for Kansas City in 2013. Reid and company made it to one Super Bowl (2004) during his Eagles tenure, ultimately falling to the New England Patriots on a field goal in the final seconds of the contest.

Reid now gears up for his second chance at the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LIV. The 2002 AP Coach of the Year has led the Chiefs to seven consecutive winning seasons (77-35 overall) and six postseason appearances, including back-to-back AFC Championship Games. Despite coming up short to the Patriots again last season, comments from current players and assistant coaches throughout Super Bowl week have indicated that many of the 61-year-old biggest believers are in his own building.

On Sunday, NFL Network reporter James Palmer shared a couple telling quotes from Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and assistant head coach Dave Toub.

“Probably be happier for him for sure,” said Reid’s 24-year-old star quarterback. “I think I’ll be pretty happy too for myself.”

In a recent article on The Players’s Tribune, Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz shared similar feelings towards his head coach.

Coach Reid is a football genius — a brilliant offensive mind. But he still doesn’t have that ring. So a lot of people are asking us players if we really want to win this one for Coach. And it’s like … yeah, of course we do. I think everybody in our locker room really wants to get that monkey off Coach’s back and get him that ring.

Reid’s assistant head coach and top special teams assistant, Dave Toub, also echoed the sentiment of his players this week.

“I’ve thought about this a lot,” said Toub. “Nobody deserves it more than Andy. He’s such a great coach. To not have a Super Bowl win under his belt – this would be huge. I don’t know if I’d stop crying with him. I’d probably hug him forever.”

Toub joined Reid’s staff during his first season as the Kansas City head coach back in 2013. He spent the first five season’s as the Chiefs special teams coordinator before being elevated to assistant head coach in 2018. The two also coached together for three seasons in Philadelphia between 2001-03 as an assistant to then-Eagles special teams coordinator John Harbaugh.

