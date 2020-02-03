Chiefs Super Bowl LIV Champions Gear & Apparel

The Chiefs are the champs.
With a win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl Champions for second time in franchise history and the first since the 1969-70 season.
And now is the time to load up on the newest Chiefs Super Bowl 54 Champions gear and apparel. So head over to online sports retailers Fanatics and FansEdge to pick up a brand new Kansas City NFL Champs shirt, hat, hoodie, collectible, or something else. No matter what you’re looking for, Fanatics and FansEdge will surely have it.
Shop the entire Kansas City Chiefs team store for all the latest gear at Fanatics.
Keep reading to find out how to get the freshest Chiefs Super Bowl champs swag:
-
Shop now at Fanatics From Fanatics
Celebrate Kansas City’s second Super Bowl win with the Chiefs NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Branded Super Bowl Champions Trophy Collection Locker Room T-Shirt.
Made of 88 percent cotton and 12 percent polyester, the shirt features screen printed graphics with the words “Super Bowl Champions” with the Chiefs and Super Bowl LIV logos. It also has a crew neck and is machine washable. Sizes for this men’s shirt run from Small to 3XL.
This shirt is also available in women’s sizes, youth sizes, and big and tall sizes.
Browse the entire collection of Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIV Champions T-Shirts for men, women, and kids at Fanatics.