Chiefs Defeat 49ers to Win First Super Bowl Title in 50 Years

Two weeks after taking claim of the Lamar Hunt Trophy for the first time in franchise history, the Kansas City Chiefs are top the NFL world for the first time in five decades after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Andy Reid’s squad entered the fourth quarter facing a 10-point deficit after allowing 17 consecutive points to the 49ers. Patrick Mahomes and company put together two touchdown drives late into the games final quarter and put a stop to any progress from Kyle Shannahan’s offense from that point forward.

Damien Williams added a late 38-yard score in the final two minutes to seal the franchise’s third comeback victory of the 2019 postseason.

Sunday marks the first Super Bowl title for both Reid in his 21-year head coaching career, as well as the first for Mahomes in his second year as the Chiefs starting quarterback. Kansas City now adds their second Super Bowl championship in three appearances after dropping Super Bowl I to the Green Bay Packers and winning Super Bowl IV over the Minnesota Vikings.

