Cowboys Nearing ‘Inevitable’ Conclusion in Dak Prescott Negotiations: Report

Slow-rolling contract talks between the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott have hit an impasse, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who reported Sunday there’s “no long-term contract in sight” for the franchise quarterback.

Per Schefter, the sides still cannot settle on a monetary value for Prescott and, “at this point,” Dallas applying the franchise tag to the two-time Pro Bowl passer “looks inevitable.”

Although the Cowboys “strongly prefer” a multi-year deal, they’ve engaged in fruitless negotiations over the last several months “without coming close to a resolution,” according to Schefter.

In the season of leverage, Dallas may be countering against Prescott, who recently admitted to disappointment over oft-stalled discussions and contempt toward the franchise tag, which would pay him roughly $27 million — guaranteed — for 2020.

“We’ll get to that when we get to that,” Prescott told reporters Thursday, via the Dallas Morning News. “I look forward to talking to my agents and when that [franchise tag] comes to play, the direction that we’ll go. Until that’s a reality, I won’t worry about it. But I do feel like some of this should get done. I’m a little disappointed that it hasn’t, but that’s part of it.”

Prescott, who walked back previous optimism about a new contract, is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on March 18. The deadline to use the tag is March 10, after which the team would have until July 15 to sign him long term.

The parties, Cowboys VP Stephen Jones claimed last month, were on the precipice of an agreement before the start of the 2019 season. And although talks eventually crumbled, creating a nationally-documented standstill, he plans to reach an accord with the “quarterback of the future.”

“It’s been urgent for us,” Jones said at last month’s Senior Bowl, via Pro Football Talk. “We certainly want to get that done. That’s our No. 1 priority as we go into the offseason is to . . . hopefully find some resolution to it and get that done.”

Prescott put a bow atop his rookie contract — earning “just” $2.025 million — with a breakout year. He set career highs with 4,902 passing yards, one shy of the club’s single-season record, and 30 touchdowns, spearheading the league’s top-ranked offense in yards per game and second-best aerial attack.

The Cowboys will take roughly $81 million in salary-cap room into free agency, enough to assuage Dak, who’s primed to reset the positional landscape. The absence of a lucrative deal, however, might result in a protracted holdout.

Prescott stopped short of threatening a ballyhooed respite to Cabo, a la Ezekiel Elliott, but he wouldn’t commit to showing his face at team headquarters, nor training in Texas this offseason, before putting pen to paper.

“Report that,” Prescott said Thursday. “Be sure to report that.”

