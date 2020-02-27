Dak Prescott, Cowboys Finally Take Big Step Toward New Contract: Report

That sound you hear is the silence being broken between the Dallas Cowboys and star free-agent quarterback Dak Prescott.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, the Cowboys engaged Prescott’s agent, Todd France, about a new deal for the two-time Pro Bowler.

The pow-wow took place Wednesday at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, and although it “didn’t last long,” the base-touching is significant in that it officially ends a five-month impasse, prompting cautious optimism with the league’s March 18 signing period rapidly approaching.

Dallas vice president Stephen Jones admitted Monday that he hadn’t spoken with France since September, when the team reportedly offered Prescott an extension worth $33 million per year — an offer he promptly rejected.

“It just kind of stopped. We kind of left it where it was,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “I wouldn’t say there was anything acrimonious. I guess they felt they were done where they were. We felt like we were where we were. We never really got going again.”

As the expression goes, however, deadlines spur action. Under the current Collective Bargaining Agreement, the NFL’s window to assign franchise and transition tags opens Thursday, and the Cowboys would have until March 10 to apply either tag to Prescott, who’s reportedly aiming to become the sport’s richest QB by average annual salary, topping Seattle’s Russell Wilson ($35 million).

Jones is hopeful of reaching Point B from Point A without a detour, “bucking history” in the process. The plan: Lock down Dak well before the deadline.

“Our goal is to get it done with Dak,” he said Monday, via the Dallas Morning News. “I know he wants to be here. We want him to be here long-term. He’s our guy.”

If only it were so simple.

Jones has announced that no deals will be consummated until the CBA is ratified by the NFL and NFL Players Association, a process still in the voting stages. And here’s the rub: the agreement is expected to prohibit teams from using both tags. Meaning, if Prescott were to get it, Dallas could stand to lose wide receiver Amari Cooper, and they’d almost certainly wave bye-bye to cornerback Byron Jones.

But, after an extended negotiational deadlock, this is a tangible start.

Not only will Prescott ink a long-term deal with Dallas, opines former teammate Orlando Scandrick, but he’s primed to rewrite the NFL record book.

The ex-longtime Cowboys cornerback, appearing Tuesday on FS1’s Speak for Yourself, predicted a gargantuan windfall for Dak.