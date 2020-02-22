Cowboys Fans Advocate Ditching Dak for Consensus No. 1 Pick Joe Burrow

Jonesing for Joe. Begging for Burrow. Catchphrases aside, a sect exists of Dallas Cowboys fans who want the team to essentially trade Dak Prescott for the projected top overall pick in April’s NFL draft.

Prescott detractors received a war chest of ammo this offseason as the Cowboys’ incumbent quarterback has vacillated between confident and obstinate in ongoing contract negotiations, which could culminate with the two-time Pro Bowler becoming the league’s highest-paid QB.

“Could” being the operative word. There’s no agreement currently in sight, and Prescott is more likely to receive the franchise tag — much to his dismay — by the March 10 deadline.

So in a world where Dak isn’t the QB of the future, the Cowboys need a Plan B to bank on. Opinions vary wildly. Oddsmakers believe future Hall-of-Famer Tom Brady is in play. Consensus top-five pick Tua Tagovailoa seems to believe there’s a non-zero chance he joins his childhood favorite team.

And those aforementioned fans hope, half-heartedly or not, that Dallas acquires the No. 1 selection to secure Burrow’s services, and possibly shipping Prescott to the Queen City in the process.

Why not trade Dak to the Bengals for the first overall pick and draft Joe Burrow https://t.co/jkvgwbJH9p — chan (@karatemanchan37) February 21, 2020

Why not? If Burrow is for real having him for 5 yrs on rookie deal is way way better then overpaying for Dak. His ceiling is what it is. I think it'd be both the smart and shrewd thing to try and do. — GPinTN (@GPinTN1) February 17, 2020

@jc1053 here me out: Cowboys trade 26 number 1 picks &Dak4joe burrow. Cowboys with a drought of 26 years between bowls&no Jimmy johnson have proven inferior decision makers..take shot at 1st rd number pick where 26 to 29% of 1st rd number 1 picks win bowl :)not bad deal? :) 1/1 — Ralph (@Ralph28324965) February 18, 2020

Franchise tag Dak, trade to Cincinnati with whatever draft picks they want from 2020. Make Joe Burrow a Cowboy (and save his career) sign Dez and enjoy the Lombardi trophies! — Sonny Anaya Sr. (@SonnyAnayaSr) February 19, 2020

If we’re comparing realistic scenarios, Tagovailoa donning the star in 2020 is a helluva lot more plausible than Burrow calling North Texas home. To be clear: even that is extremely, extremely unlikely to happen.

Moving from No. 17 to first overall would require selling the proverbial farm, parting with several first-round choices, a smattering of additional capital, and perhaps a star player (like Prescott). This, assuming Cincinnati has any interest in eschewing the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner, who logged an NCAA FBS-record 5,671 passing yards and 60 touchdowns for national-champion LSU.

Spoiler: They don’t. And the farm is staying right where it is, with Prescott as its linchpin.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Tua Leaks Interest in Being Drafted by Dallas

Reportedly eyeing a “big splash” in the draft, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would need to cede a similarly gargantuan package to land Tagovailoa, the former Alabama star destined to play for the Miami Dolphins, who own the No. 5 overall selection.

This means cutting a deal with the New York Giants at No. 4 — a 13-spot trade-up that’d forever alter the course of the organization, provided Dallas doesn’t re-sign Dak.

If these requisites are met, Tagovailoa’s wish would come true and he’d join his “favorite team” from his formative years, such as he revealed in a recent interview with NFL Network.

“If you’re saying to me if I could choose what team I want to play on as far as my favorite team growing up, then I’d probably tell you the Cowboys, but I mean they’re so far down,” he said, per Bleacher Report.

Tua clarified his comments to demonstrate no ill will toward Prescott. In fact, the 2018 national champion and Heisman runner-up, rehabbing a severe hip injury, claims he wouldn’t mind beginning his professional career as a backup.

“I’d handle it the way that the coaches there want to handle it,” Tagovailoa said, per Bleacher Report. “I just want to be able to play again. I wouldn’t mind learning under whatever guy that’s the starter, give me a whole year to rest up, and then go back out there and compete. But I just want to go out there and play.”

READ NEXT: Cowboys Pegged as ‘Ideal’ Free-Agent Landing Spot for Former First-Round CB

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL