Jerry Jones Professes Interest in Potential Dez Bryant-Cowboys Reunion

Jerry Jones is never saying never as it pertains to Dez Bryant returning to the Dallas Cowboys.

In fact, he’s saying … maybe. With a capital M.

The Cowboys’ owner/general manager charactesterically acknowledged Thursday that he’s considering bringing back the free-agent wide receiver, although the sides haven’t formally spoken.

“I have been thinking about it a lot in the shower,” Jones said aboard his bus at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. “It should not be dismissed. I’m thinking about it.”

Out of football since 2018, when he tore his Achilles’ after signing with the New Orleans Saints, Bryant is hard at work on an NFL comeback, regularly training at the Cowboys’ facility and posting route-running and pass-catching videos to Twitter.

Last week, Bryant — fully healed entering what’d be his age-32 campaign — hooked up with Chiefs Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes for a local throwing session.

Bryant has, over the last several months, continually pined for a return to North Texas. He included the Cowboys on his list of “dream goals” for 2020 and recently referred to the club as “home,” among other not-so-subtle messages and social media panhandling.

As it became clear the Cowboys weren’t reciprocating his advances, Bryant personally contacted team vice president Stephen Jones, who didn’t outright dismiss the former All-Pro.

“He has texted me that he would like to come back,” Jones revealed earlier this month. “We have nothing but great respect for Dez and what he accomplished here. Certainly, as we look forward into the future we look at all opportunities and all potential players that could maybe help us out.”

Dallas has bigger fish to fry at the position with leading receiver Amari Cooper and capable slot men Randall Cobb and Tavon Austin all veering toward unrestricted free agency. New head coach Mike McCarthy declared Wednesday the “goal” is to keep Cooper and Cobb aside 2019 breakout performer Michael Gallup.

But there’s no such thing as too many weapons. Even if both WRs are retained, Bryant has offered to play tight end for the Cowboys, filling the contributor role likely vacated by veteran free agent Jason Witten.

“Easy.. guys will need a breather… I’m a huge target in the redzone.. you create all different types packages with all of the talent… my motto is scoring.. I don’t care about yards.. all I care about is 6,” he tweeted on Feb. 15.



Jerry Wants Witten in Silver and Blue for 2020

It’s growing increasingly apparent that Witten may have logged his final down in a Dallas uniform. This time, for good. No unretirements. No change of hearts. No third chances.

Witten’s made it clear he intends to continue his playing career rather than segue into coaching or, worse, the broadcast booth. And Jones, aware of the rumor linking Witten to the New York Giants and old friend Jason Garrett, prefers the 37-year-old catch passes at AT&T Stadium next season.

“I would hope that he would not ever be anything but a Cowboy,” Jones said Thursday, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I do think he can play. I think he can make a real contribution to the Cowboys.”

Witten is an unrestricted free agent, so the Cowboys obviously would need to cut him another check. The club also must reach a decision on restricted free agent tight end Blake Jarwin, who some believe is the TE1 of the future (until the draft, anyway).

