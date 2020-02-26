Mike McCarthy Makes Clear Dak Prescott ‘Definitely’ is Cowboys’ Franchise QB

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy responded truthfully Wednesday when asked if Dak Prescott epitomizes the F-word.

No, not that. The NFL’s F-word: “Franchise.” As in, franchise quarterback.

“Definitely,” McCarthy said at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, per The Athletic. “It’s exactly where we want to be with Dak. I think what he’s done to this point speaks to itself. Dak, he’s in a business situation right now — I’ve gone through this as a head coach with a number of my players in the past — and like anything, it’s time to be patient and let the business people work out the business matter. That’s really where we are as an organization, and that’s where Dak is in his personal flight to get a contract done.”

This is the first we’ve heard from McCarthy regarding his newest pet project since Jan. 16, when he addressed the initial communication with Prescott. The men didn’t chat for long, just enough to get a feel for one another, after the two-time Pro Bowler also spoke separately with newly-promoted QB coach Doug Nussmeier and retained offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.