Damien Williams Scores Decisive Touchdown as Chiefs Win Super Bowl LIV [WATCH]

The comeback kids did it again, and this time on the biggest stage to win football’s biggest prize.

The Kansas City Chiefs trailed by 10 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday midway through the fourth quarter, when they dug deep and performed postseason magic once again.

The Chiefs went on to score 21 unanswered points in the game’s final six minutes to win 31-20, taking home their first Super Bowl title in fifty years.

With their backs to the wall trailing 20-10 and facing a critical 3rd and 15, Mahomes found Tyreek Hill down the field for a massive 44-yard reception. The huge play led to a TD pass from Mahomes to tight end Travis Kelce, which cut the lead to 20-17.

The reinvigorated Chiefs would then force a three and out and gave the ball back to Mahomes and their electric offense, who would not disappoint.

The 24-year-old QB led Kansas City on a seven-play, 65-yard drive capped by a five-yard TD toss to running back Damien Williams who broke the plane of the goal-line by inches as he was heading out of bounds. The play was reviewed and upheld, giving the Chiefs a 24-20 lead.

THE @CHIEFS TAKE THE LEAD! Back-to-back scores put Kansas City on top! #ChiefsKingdom 📺: #SBLIV on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/fMDm3iaqAS — NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2020

The 49ers advanced the ball to midfield but turned it over on downs when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was sacked on a 4th and 9.

Williams then added a punctuation mark on the Chiefs fourth-quarter rally, scoring a 38-yard touchdown to give the Chiefs a 31-20 lead.

The Chiefs won their first NFL championship since 1970 when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings 23-7 in Super Bowl IV.

How They Got Here: The Chiefs Road to the Super Bowl

The Chiefs left last season’s AFC Championship game gutted, after having lost in heartbreaking fashion in an overtime thriller to the eventual champion New England Patriots.

This season, Kansas City made it back to the conference title game and got over the hump to advance to their first Super Bowl in fifty years.

The road to Miami for the Chiefs has not been an easy one, as they’ve had to overcome huge first-half deficits in both of their playoff games.

The Chiefs were punched in the mouth by the Houston Texans in the divisional round, falling behind 24-0 in the second quarter. Playing in front of a stunned home crowd at Arrowhead Stadium, Patrick Mahomes rallied the Chiefs to erase the deficit before halftime with 28-unanswered second-quarter points.

Kansas City overwhelmed the Texans in the second half and punched their ticket to the AFC title game with a 51-31 win.

Mahomes finished the game with 321 passing yards and five TD tosses, along with 53 yards rushing.

In the AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs got off to another slow start, falling behind the Tennessee Titans 10-0 in the first quarter.

Mahomes rallied the troops again, highlighted by an incredible 27-yard rushing touchdown in which he broke free from multiple tacklers en route to giving the Chiefs a lead that they would not relinquish.

The Cinderella run for the Titans came to an end, as the Chiefs closed them out, 35-24.