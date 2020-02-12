2020 Daytona 500: Betting Trends & Race Preview

The last driver to win the Daytona 500 in consecutive years was Sterling Marlin in 1995, and Denny Hamlin will attempt to duplicate that feat this weekend while also trying to become the 15th to take the checkered flag three times or more. Hamlin is a two-time winner (2016 and 2019), and he is listed as the favorite to become the fourth repeat champion at +900 (bet $100 to win $900) on the Daytona 500 odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Seven-time winner Richard Petty and four-time champ Cale Yarborough are the only others besides Marlin to finish first in the Daytona 500 back-to-back years. Hamlin has won it two of the past four years though, giving him some hope heading into 2020. His biggest challengers figure to be the next drivers on the betting board in Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano and Kyle Busch, who are all +1000 at online sports betting sites. Of that three-man group, just the 29-year-old Logano has won the Daytona 500 previously (2015).

Keselowski has not finished higher than 12th at Daytona in the past five years, although he placed third in 2014 and fourth in 2013. Busch’s brother Kurt won it for the first time in 2017, but Kyle’s best career finish came last year when he was second. Kurt is +2000 to win it for the second time this year along with Alex Bowman and Matt DiBenedetto.

Four more drivers to watch include Martin Truex Jr. (+1200), Chase Elliott (+1400), Kevin Harvick (+1400) and Ryan Blaney (+1600). Truex Jr. finished second behind Hamlin in 2016 by only 0.010 seconds, still the closest race in Daytona 500 history.

Elliott coincidentally also started from the pole as a rookie that year before finishing 37th. The 24-year-old won the pole the following year as well and then finished a career-best 14th. Harvick won the Daytona 500 back in 2007 and owns three Top 5 finishes since then too, the last coming in 2016 when he placed fourth. Blaney placed second in 2017, and the 26-year-old will be competing here for the sixth time.

In addition, Jimmie Johnson is +2500 to win it a third time. This will be the last Daytona 500 for the 44-year-old, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champ before he retires.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week’s top games.