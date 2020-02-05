Former Cowboys Star Dez Bryant Reveals Interest in XFL Signing

Dez Bryant is hard-passing on the XFL.

Despite to this point failing to regain entry into the NFL, although not for a lack of effort, the former star Dallas Cowboys wide receiver made it plainly clear he has zero interest in joining Vince McMahon’s football reboot, whose season is set to kick off this weekend.

According to Vegas, Bryant has the ninth-highest odds (33/1) of becoming the first player to record a snap in the XFL, joining a list that includes Chad Johnson, Colin Kaepernick, Johnny Manziel and ex-Cowboys defender Randy Gregory, among others.

He reacted accordingly via Twitter.

It will never happen so count me out https://t.co/wSrk036zxx — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 5, 2020

It’s not well not for me…. https://t.co/VIy01Y9xgu — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 5, 2020

Bryant, who remains a free agent, has broader horizons. Such as returning to the team with which he spent eight years and scored 73 touchdowns. Last month, he shared on Twitter his “dream goals” — a list of three preferred landing spots in 2020 — and prior to that implored the organization to bring him back in the contributor role vacated by tight end Jason Witten, who reportedly could follow former Cowboys head coach-turned-Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett to the Big Apple.

Give me the role they gave witten.. no shot at witten ..let me play with zeke pollard Gallup cooper Cobb jarwin…… think about it.. in the mean time I’m working — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 19, 2020

In a one-on-one interview with SI.com’s Mike Fisher last month, Bryant explained that he’s “more serious than ever” about a second stint in North Texas. He’s long maintained, and again reaffirmed to Fisher, that he’s hard at work training for a big-league comeback. Dallas still holds a special place in his heart, and Bryant can envision himself throwing up the X now that his longtime foil is no longer in the building.

The three-time Pro Bowler doesn’t believe he’d be limited, physically or otherwise, if he were to re-sign with the club, “because (coach Jason) Garrett is gone. But I know I would respect my role – and make a huge impact,” he told Fisher.

But while star WR Amari Cooper is veering toward unrestricted free agency, and fellow pass-catchers Randall Cobb and Tavon Austin also slated to reach the open market, the Cowboys have given no indication they’re seriously considering a Dez reunion.

Bryant, 31, hasn’t given up hope, however, recently telling TMZ Sports “for damn sure I’m getting back on that field” — potentially with the silver and blue.

“[The Cowboys] are my first choice,” he said. “If the opportunity is there, I’m gonna take it.”

D-Law Vigorously Endorses Bryant-to-Cowboys

One hundred-million-dollar defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence can speak for his teammates when he says Dallas would welcome Dez back with open arms.

Amid a recent AMA (“Ask Me Anything”) with fans on the Bleacher Report app, Lawrence addressed Bryant’s interest in returning to the Cowboys, who, he believes, should indulge the former All-Pro pass-catcher

“If 88, the X factor, wants a shot we gotta give him a shot,” Lawrence said. “Cowboys are home to Dez and he’s always accepted in my book.”

Asked at the conclusion of the chat who, in general, he’d add to the squad, Tank doubled down on Dez.

“I’d say bring Dez Bryant back. 88 is always welcome here,” he said.

