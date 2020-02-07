49ers Legend Steve Young Thinks Kyle Shanahan & Jimmy Garoppolo Have Lack of Trust

Members of the San Francisco 49ers met with the media for the final time to talk about the 2019 season, and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan fielded questions about a great number of things, from his play-calling in the Super Bowl to where his team will go from here. Shanahan was both candid and humble in his media session, acknowledging the difficulty of making another trip to the big game next year while also giving credit to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for playing a stellar fourth quarter.

Shanahan was also asked about his quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, who received boatloads of criticism after the 49ers offense failed to score a point in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl. “Jimmy’s one of the main reasons we got to the Super Bowl,” Shanahan said about Garoppolo Thursday. “He overcame a lot. This is his first year in his career going through an entire NFL season. So, he still doesn’t have as many starts and stuff as Baker Mayfield. I think he had a hell of a first year truly playing the position, especially coming off [a torn] ACL.”

Shanahan also doubled down on his support for his QB: “I can’t tell you how much I love coaching the guy as a player and as a person this year,” he said, also noting that his support for Garoppolo was the “Same as it was the day before the Super Bowl. There’s no difference.”

One former 49ers legend thinks there isn’t complete trust between quarterback and coach, however.

Former 49ers QB Steve Young Thinks Garoppolo and Shanahan Need to Work on Trust This Offseason

Young, who played with the 49ers from 1987-1999 and won three Super Bowls with the team, had a few things to say about his former team during a break from golfing at the At&T Pebble Beach National tournament this week. Much of his commentary was directed at Shanahan’s decision-making in the Super Bowl — and how it may relate to his trust in Garoppolo.

“I think he and Kyle have to work on their dance step,” Young told Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle. “The thing before halftime doesn’t make sense to me. If I was the quarterback, and you just let the clock drain away, what are you saying to me? That’s just me. I understand you want to drain a little bit of time, so you don’t have to give it back to Patrick Mahomes. I get that, but how about some time for me? That tells me there’s an ongoing relationship that needs to be developed, a trust maybe that needs to be worked on.”

The ‘thing before halftime’ Young was referring to was Shanahan’s decision not to use a timeout when the 49ers had the ball with under two minutes remaining before halftime. Instead of trying to mount a scoring drive, Shanahan seemed preoccupied with letting the clock run down instead, a decision he later explained. “If we would have gotten an explosive run on the first one, we would have. I want to say we got a four-yard run, so we let the clock run a little bit to get it down,” he said.

Young noted that he was coming from the perspective of a quarterback, and that shapes his outlook. “Look, I always put myself on the field. How would I feel? And I would feel like, ‘Hey, wait a second, put the ball in my hands.’ So those two have to figure out how to continue to build off what they’ve done.”

Garoppolo threw for almost 4,000 yards and took his team to the Super Bowl in his first full year as a starter, so his arrow is certainly trending upward.

