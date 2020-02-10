Draymond Green Compared To Lakers Great Magic Johnson By Warriors

Newly acquired Philadelphia 76ers swingman, Glenn Robinson III was a spark of energy last night in Philly’s 118-111 win over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night.

For those keeping score at home: On Sunday, Robinson played his first game with the Sixers since being traded at the NBA’s trading deadline last week.

Unlike the mailman, guess what?

Robinson III delivered on Sunday! In his 76ers debut, he scored 10 points on 5 of 6 shooting in 12 minutes .

“He’s got a bounce,” Philadelphia 76er head coach, Brett Brown told me.

76ers coach Brett Brown tells me he’s excited to have Glenn Robinson III in Philly. Robinson III scored 10 points off the bench in his first game since the trade. Brown also reminded me that he coached Robinson III in San Antonio during his time as an assistant with the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/QdCwpgljtO — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) February 10, 2020

“I coach Glenn, I think it was his second year in Philadelphia for a minute and I coached his dad when I was with Pop [with the San Antonio Spurs]. When you start saying you really understand how old you are. We had a taste of him, he’s good people and I’ve seen his growth. He’s continued making shots, guarding the other team’s best players.”

I checked in with Robinson III and discussed what played with reigning NBA Western Conference Champions, Golden State Warriors.

We discussed his journey AND why Draymond Green‘s Warriors teammates call him Magic.

Check out our Q&A below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: To me when I look at your career you went from Rookie to Slam Dunk champion then went through the journey. What have you learned throughout your process in the league so far.

Glenn Robinson III: Yeah. First off it’s a business. You know, so stuff can happen quickly but other than that you get better you get smarter and better as the years pass things just slow down for me that’s the biggest change and I think you just keep trying to learn every single day.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: What did you learn in your last spot, the Warriors?

Glenn Robinson III: Being able to play with Steph, Dray, Klay, you get that mentality and learn the way how they win so many games. The kind of intensity they bring everyday, saw different schemes from Draymond on defense Steph obviously an offensive genius even picking in Steve’s world. So I think that I’m always going to continue to try to learn and try to spread to others what I know. I’m looking forward to trying to help this team win a championship.

Glenn Robinson III: “Definitely looking forward to being a big help on this team.” https://t.co/mKxnRorZGw — TalkBasket (@TalkBasket) February 10, 2020

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Many people have a perception about Draymond Green. What did you learn about him?

Glenn Robinson III: Great guy. Amazing guy he really cares about his teammates and other people. I think that he gets the perception of being a hard ass or a mean type of person, like you don’t know what you’re going to get. But I know everyday in that locker room he’s going to be the nicest guy but he’s just so competitive on the court that people will take it a different way. Loved playing on a team with him and I can’t tell you enough good things about him.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You, like Steph Curry and like Kobe Bryant are second generation basketball players. Your dad is a retired NBA vet. That said, who does Draymond Green remind you of during your fathers’ era?

Glenn Robinson III: I mean, I just think that Draymond we called him Magic for a reason. Like he creates magic like people might think differently but the way that he thinks the game is like a point guard. The way that he passes the ball is like a point guard when he has the ball in his hands more the people would move around more. He’ll tell you skill wise he’s not Steph or Klay but IQ wise he’s the smartest player that I’ve played with and that’s saying a lot.