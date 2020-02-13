Becky Lynch Sounds Off on Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Daughter Simone Johnson

On Friday, February 10th, 2020 the WWE announced that they came to terms on a contract with Simone Johnson, according to Heavy’s Vinny Somma.

If the name Johnson sounds familiar, it’s because Simone is the daughter of WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock‘ Johnson and is attempting to become the first-ever fourth generation as she is looking to follow in her father’s footsteps as well as her grandfather, Rocky Johnson, and her great grandfather “High Chief” Peter Maivia both of whom are in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Johnson, who has already started training at the WWE Performance Center on the campus of Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida, recently told WWE.com that “It means the world to me. To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy.”

WWE’s Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch on Simone Johnson joining the WWE

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch is arguably the face of the WWE right now after being a part of the first Women’s match to headline a Wrestlemania alongside former 10 time Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey. The match would end with Lynch holding both the Smackdown Women’s Champion and Raw Women’s Champion and dubbing herself ‘ Becky Two Belts.’ TMZ Sports recently caught up with Lynch during a Hollywood promotional event for Wrestlemania, which will be featured in Tampa, Florida this year in April, but the WWE recently announced that it will be at the New SoFi Stadium at Hollywood Park next March.

During her interview with TMZ Sports, Lynch was asked what advice would she give Simone Johnson on becoming a champion in the future.

“Work hard! Work hard as you possibly can, work harder than everybody else. The thing is there is going to be a lot of pressure on her there are big shoes to fill, said Lynch. “She is going to feel that and she is going to know everybody expects a lot more from her. She is also going to be under a lot more criticism than anybody else. She doesn’t get that slackline that others might get, but I think she is up for the challenge that really tests you. That make you into the woman that you want to be and to be a champion. Whenever she is ready I will be holding down the fort.”

Should Johnson use her Father’s Trademark Finisher ‘The People’s Elbow’?

When Lynch was asked if Johnson should use ‘The People’s Elbow,’ which is a finisher that her father made famous during his soon to be Hall of Fame career she said Simone should pave her own path.

“I think it’ll be good for her to try and make her own way,” Becky said. “Don’t rely on the past. Don’t rely on what got other people over. Try to make something new for yourself.”

