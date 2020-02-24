Dwyane Wade’s Kids Featured in New ESPN Documentary

Dwyane Wade’s kids take center stage in the new ESPN documentary D. Wade: Life Unexpected as the film gives fans a glimpse of his family life in addition to his basketball career. Dwayne Wade has a total of four children, two of whom are from his previous marriage with ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches. Zaire (18) and Zaya (12) come from Dwyane’s first marriage.

Dwyane and wife Gabrielle Union welcomed a baby daughter Kaavia to the world on November 7, 2018. Kaavia is now more than a year old and the couple has been open about the baby being born via a surrogate. Dwyane is also the father to another son, Xavier. The couple recently opened up on raising a transgender child. Zaya was born as a male originally named, Zion, but identifies as a girl.

“I’m not going to sit here and act like we have all the answers,” Dwyane told E Online. “I’m not going to sit here act like before our child came home and sat us down that we was not ignorant parents when it comes to the world. When I say we’re learning from our 12-year-old, we are literally learning from our child.”

The couple has also been raising Dwyane’s nephew, Dahveon Morris, as they were granted “concurrent custody by extended family” in 2014, per Miami Herald.

Dwyane Wade Discusses Fathering a Child With a Different Mother in New ESPN Documentary

During the documentary, Dwyane also discussed having a child with a different woman through a relationship that occurred when the couple was on a break in 2013. Dwyane called the conversation with Gabrielle the “hardest thing” he has had to do.

“I had a child with someone else and I had to tell her,” Dwyane said on the documentary, per ET Online. “Hardest thing I’ve ever had to do is man up and tell Gabrielle Union that I’ve had a child with somebody else. I couldn’t sleep. I wasn’t eating…When you hold something in that you know is going to come out and you have this information and you know it’s gonna f— somebody’s life up, that you care about, that you love, if it don’t hurt you, then you’re not human… Me and Gab just went through something that you never want to go through and we still came out of it.”

Dwyane had confirmed the news during a 2013 press conference but went more in-depth in the documentary about the sharing process with his family.

Dwyane Wade’s Son, Zaire, Plays High School Basketball With LeBron James’ Son, Bronny

Dwyane’s oldest son, Zaire, is a standout high school basketball player at Sierra Canyon where he plays with LeBron James’ son, Bronny James. Zaire is ranked as a three-star recruit by both Rivals and 247 Sports but is looking to increase his stock in the final few months by playing at one of the top high school basketball programs in the country.

Zaire has offers from Nebraska, DePaul, Rhode Island, Toledo and California Riverside, per Rivals.com. Zaire’s father offered him a bit of advice on playing for such a high-profile team.

“He just told me, be ready, because everyone’s coming after our team, since everyone’s calling it a super team,” Zaire noted to USA Today. “He kind of compared it to the Warriors. The Warriors get everybody’s best night, so we’re going to get everybody’s best night, but that’s what you gotta do to be great.”