Dwyane Wade’s Son Zaire Wade Plays With LeBron James’ Kid Bronny James

Dwyane Wade’s son, Zaire Wade, is a top high school basketball player at Sierra Canyon High School located near Los Angeles, California. Zaire plays on the same team as LeBron James’ son Bronny James.

Zaire is a three-star guard in the 2020 class with college offers from Nebraska, Rhode Island, Toldeo, DePaul and California Riverside, per Rivals.com. Given the high profile games at Sierra Canyon, Zaire’s stock continues to rise, and it will be worth watching to see if the guard receives any late offers.

“The rankings are what they are,” Zaire explained to 247Sports. “I don’t pay attention to them. I talked to my coach and he told me that if I want to make an impact on the game, I shouldn’t have to worry about that…When I get on the court and there’s a guy in front of me … a few five-star guys, I just try to go at them extra hard and prove to everyone that thinks I’m undervalued, that I can play. I just love it.”

Zaire Shared Support For His Sister Zaya

Zaire is the oldest of Dwyane’s four children joining Zaya, Xavier and Kaavia. One of the major stories from the new ESPN documentary D. Wade: Life Unexpected is how the family has cared for Zaya. The family recently opened up about Kaya’s story as Zaire’s transgender sister was born a male but identifies as female. Zaire took to Instagram to show his support for Zaya via a heartfelt message.

Man, I remember bugging my mom as a kid telling her I wanted a brother so bad. I was the only child looking for company and someone to look after and take care of. I have been blessed to have my best friend, Zaya with me for 12 years. We did everything together…we fought, we played, we laughed and we cried. But the one thing we never did was leave each other behind… I’ve told you that I would lay my life down to make sure you are ten toes down and happy on this earth. I don’t care what they think Z, you are my best friend and I love you kid, and if it means anything, just know there’s no love lost on this side ✊🏾

Dwyane Has No Plans to Take a “Backseat” in Zaire’s College Recruitment

Zaire is still waiting for additional offers, but Dwyane admitted he is going to be actively involved in helping his son decide his future. Dwyane told People.com that he has no plans to take a “backseat” in Zaire’s life and wants to help him achieve his basketball dreams.

“Definitely not taking a backseat,” Dwyane explained to People. “I’m in the passenger’s seat, but I’m definitely not in the backseat. He’s in the driver’s seat…If basketball is the ultimate goal, then I’m just trying to help him along the way, understanding there’s so many different ways to get to this goal. It’s not just one way, it’s not go through high school, be a superstar. Go into college, be a superstar. Get drafted No. 1 and now you’re there.”

It will be interesting to see how the final few months of Zaire’s recruitment plays out. Zaire averaged 7.7 points, 3.9 assists, 2.4 rebounds and .9 steals in the Nike EYBL tournament in 2019.