Eagles Pass-Rusher Trash Talks Tom Brady in Hilarious Way

Brandon Graham and Tom Brady will forever be linked in history. That’s just the way the cookie crumbles when your sack secures a franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl.

But the Eagles’ stud pass-rusher has taken the rivalry to a new level of trolling as evidenced by his appearance on Amazon Prime’s “All or Nothing” show. The Hard Knocks rip-off — produced by the venerable NFL Films — chronicled the Eagles throughout the 2019 football season and Graham played a starring role. In fact, it was his “trash talk” about Brady that proved to be the highlight of the eight-part series. (Click here to subscribe and watch the show).

In the days leading up to the big Eagles-Patriots rematch in Week 11, an animated Graham can be heard psyching his teammates up on the practice field and promising to embarrass Brady.

What was his plan to disrupt the quarterback’s rhythm? Well, Graham decided to give him a new first name: Tim Brady. His goal wasn’t to disrespect the future Hall-of-Famer but to remind him about what happened on Feb. 4, 2018.

ESPN’s Tim McManus transcribed the hilarious in-game exchange from Nov. 17 in a way that angered those in Boston. Graham had been rehearsing his “trash talking” with Nelson Agholor prior to the game.

“Today, he’s Tim Brady, because you’re not going to be yourself today! I’m going to make sure of that!” he said. As Graham came off the field following a hit on Brady, someone on the sideline barked, “What’s his name?” “Tim! F—ing Tim!” Graham responded.

From the new Eagles season of "All Or Nothing": Brandon Graham insisted on calling Tom Brady "Tim" in Week 11 because "he ain't going to be his (expletive) self today." pic.twitter.com/s18dXK0mMs — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) February 7, 2020

Graham’s Strip Sack on Brady Won Super Bowl LII

Lest anyone forget: Brandon Graham arguably recorded the greatest single play in Eagles’ history.

His strip-sack on Tom Brady with 2:14 left in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LII secured the victory and ensured the Lombardi Trophy was coming to Philadelphia for a massive parade. It was a play that Graham’s strength-and-conditioning coach had predicted.

Graham had a bit of fun with Brady about the sack at the time, too. After the Super Bowl, he posted a picture of the game ball and captioned it by asking if anyone thought Brady would sign it for him.

Graham, one of the nicest guys on the Eagles’ roster, was playing around. But he did admit that the defense had correctly diagnosed the play and knew Brady would be dropping back to throw it there. Mission accomplished.

Brandon Graham finally gets to Tom Brady. Fumble. Derek Barnett recovers. Eagles have the ball. We are so close. pic.twitter.com/zx50Z3BZ27 — 2017 Eagles (@2017_eagles) February 5, 2020

“We knew that Tom Brady was going to try to take us out of the game. We knew we were going to have an opportunity in there where he was going to have to hold the ball,” Graham told reporters, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “We just kept working, kept working, not getting frustrated, we had to keep talking to each other. ‘Hey, we’re going to make a play, we’re going to win this thing.'”

And they did. The rest is history.

