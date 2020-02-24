Doug Pederson Addresses Eagles’ Free Agency Plans

The Eagles have a list of needs that would make Santa Claus nervous. They are searching for weapons all over the field.

So where do they start? Wide receiver is the flashy gift everyone wants, followed closely by a shutdown cornerback. The Eagles also have glaring needs at defensive end, linebacker and safety. Head coach Doug Pederson sat down with Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro for an exclusive one-on-one interview. He threw out another key position they are looking at: offensive line.

“I think we’re going to add talent, honestly. We’re going to add depth,” Pederson told Spadaro. “You can look across the board. I mean, no position is immune. You hear the talk about, ‘OK, we need receivers or, or we need, you know, offensive line.’ Well, you know, we’re going to try to do that anyway. And that’s all part of our process.”

Eagles Insider Exclusive: One-on-one with Doug Pederson discussing coaching changes, LB Nigel Bradham's release, and more https://t.co/X0jFWWL76M — Dave Spadaro (@EaglesInsider) February 24, 2020

Pederson and Eagles GM Howie Roseman will address the media tomorrow (Tuesday, Feb. 25) for the first time since assembling the NFL’s first collaborative coaching staff. Eagles brass is in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine from Feb. 23 until March 2. There are sure to many questions about their unconventional methods, with a bunch of them centering on their approach to free agency on March 18.

Said Pederson: “But we’re going to evaluate our roster currently, we’re going to evaluate the free-agent players, we’re going to evaluate the draft and that whole process, and we’re going to add depth, we’re going to add talent where we need and move forward from there.”

Eagles Excited about New Coaching Staff

It was an exhaustive search but the Eagles finally made their coaching staff official. They brought in Marquand Manuel as defensive backs coach, while naming Aaron Moorehead the new wide receivers coach and Rich Scangarello as senior offensive assistant.

Philadelphia also promoted Press Taylor to passing game coordinator and Matt Burke to run game coordinator and defensive line coach. Taylor has been on Doug Pederson’s staff for four years now, most recently as quarterbacks coach. The head coach made it very clear that Taylor will retain his role as quarterbacks coach despite adding the new title of passing game coordinator.

It's notable that Rich Scangarello was listed first as Senior Offensive Assistant as he will take on the filter role Mike Groh had between Doug Pederson and the offensive assistants. Press Taylor will continue to work day-to-day with Carson Wentz #Eagles. https://t.co/g1NU7hD7Qv — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) February 6, 2020

“I don’t want to disrupt the quarterback room. I think Carson’s (Wentz) in a great place right now,” Pederson told Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro. “I want to keep Press that room, but I do want to give Press an opportunity to have more of his fingerprints on the game plan.”

T.J. Edwards Leading Candidate to Replace Nigel Bradham

When the Eagles released Nigel Bradham last week, the franchise cleared about $4.5 million in salary-cap space. The lingering question now is which player on the roster takes over the starting middle linebacker job. Well, it appears a new candidate has emerged.

Many had expected Nate Gerry to jump into the role. The converted college safety has been a long-time favorite of defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. Doug Pederson seemed to indicated that second-year linebacker T.J. Edwards may have the inside track. The undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin flashed promise in limited snaps last season.

UDFA LB TJ Edwards with a career high 10 snaps on defense vs MIN…. Excited to see where he can contribute moving forward. Tough player with good instincts. Watch him smash on the FB and make tackle on his 1st snap on Sunday. @BadgerFootball #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/GAnLMR6JgF — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) October 15, 2019

“We thank Nigel obviously for what he did, he helped us win a championship a couple years ago. He’s been a valuable player for us,” Pederson told Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro. “I do feel really good about our young players. I thought T.J. Edwards made a big step forward last year, so we’ve got to look at that as well, but everything is in the best interests of the Philadelphia Eagles.”

