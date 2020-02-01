Eagles Lose Another Top Offensive Assistant: Report

The dominoes keep falling in Philadelphia, with no replacement tiles on the horizon in their never-ending coaching search.

G.J. Kinne has been hired by the University of Hawaii to be their new offensive coordinator. Kinne had been serving as a special projects assistant for the Eagles where he was reportedly more in charge of analytics and clerical work, rather than hands-on coaching.

The 31-year-old joined Doug Pederson’s staff in 2019 after brief stints at the University of Arkansas and Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Dallas. Kinne was mainly viewed as a journeyman quarterback during four uneventful NFL seasons as the undrafted free agent bounced around on the practice squads of three different teams, including the Eagles, Jets and Giants.

He saw his most success in Philadelphia where he was forced into action due to injuries to Michael Vick and Nick Foles in 2013. Prior to that, Kinne played quarterback in college at the University of Tulsa where he threw for 9,472 yards and 81 touchdowns and was named MVP in the 2012 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

Graham Names G.J. Kinne As Offensive Coordinator "GJ Kinne was a bowl championship collegiate quarterback and one of the best I've ever coached. He also has experience playing and coaching at the highest level in the NFL.- HC Todd Graham ➡️ https://t.co/DRVM2OaZZq pic.twitter.com/jYlnq5ZcJA — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) February 1, 2020

Kinne Tried Out for Wide Receiver for Eagles

Making the 53-man roster is a tough chore in the NFL. G.J. Kinne explored every possibility when he was in Philadelphia.

Playing under then-coach Chip Kelly in 2015, the quarterback converted to wide receiver in an effort to make the final cuts.

“I know the odds are against me, but at the same time, I have the ability to play so many positions and I know (coach) Chip (Kelly) likes people who are versatile, so hopefully that works in my favor,” Kinne said in 2015. “Preseason, go out and make some plays. Who knows?”

It didn’t work out as Kinne was waived by the team on Aug. 30, 2015.

Why are we showing a clip from an @Eagles game in 2013? Because it’s our new offensive coordinator @GJKinne throwing a dime to all-time #HawaiiFB great, @GregSalas1. #WinEveryDay pic.twitter.com/gTx1S7ri7i — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) February 1, 2020

Eagles’ Never-Ending Coaching Search Rolls On

The Eagles don’t appear to be in any rush to fill their depleted coaching staff. The team is still looking to fill coaching vacancies at offensive coordinator, wide receivers coach, defensive line coach and defensive backs coach.

The rumor mill has been ripe with potential hires at many of these spots, especially offensive coordinator. Duce Staley and Jim Caldwell are the leading candidates to replace the fired Mike Groh.

Meanwhile, a new name has surfaced to possibly replace Carson Walch as wide receivers coach: Aaron Moorehead. The former Colts receiver is currently the wide receivers coach at Vanderbilt. Add him to an intriguing list that already includes Hines Ward.

One name that keeps popping up for Eagles' vacant WR coaching job is Aaron Moorehead, who is the WR coach at Vanderbilt. Played in the league with the Colts, also coached receivers at Texas A&M and Virginia Tech. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) January 31, 2020

Philadelphia has reportedly chosen their next defensive line coach and defensive backs coach. Matt Burke will take over for the fired Phillip Daniels on the defensive line while Marquand Manuel will assume the role of defensive backs coach vacated by Cory Undlin’s departure to Detroit.

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!