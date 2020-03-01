Fighter’s Emotional Embrace With New-Found Brother After Win [WATCH]

After a win at #UFCNorfolk, @violentbobross embraced his younger brother, who he met for the first time on Tuesday (via @ufc) pic.twitter.com/9hLZj6LlnL — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 1, 2020

The pound-for-pound most heartwarming moment of UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo was potentially when lightweight fighter Luis Pena hugged his brother after his win over Steve Garcia. The part that makes the embrace so emotional is that Pena just met his younger brother earlier this week. Watch the video above.

Pena met his biological brother on the Tuesday before his February 29 fight. Pena met his biological father in 2018, and he posted of picture of them on Instagram.

Pena connected with his father through Ancestry.com. The lightweight fighter told MMA Fighting that he received a DNA test kit as a present for Christmas, and he ended up finding out who his biological father was.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Pena Speaks About His Relationship With His New-Found Brother

During the post-fight interview after his win against Garcia, Pena said spoke about his brother.

"I never thought I'd be here with someone like that looking up to me."@ViolentBobRoss discusses having lunch with his biological brother before his fight and the impact it made on him emotionally. #UFCNorfolk pic.twitter.com/e8xzoQl0oF — UFC News (@UFCNews) March 1, 2020

Pena said, “For the first time I had the chance to sit and talk with my little brother that I met one on one. And today, before the fight, we went for lunch and we got to sit and talk and I had this revelation just sitting there looking at him. Thinking to myself like, this 20-year-old kid is looking at me as a 26-year-old grown man for advice and validation.”

The UFC lightweight continued, “I remember when I was his age and I never thought I’d be here with someone like that looking up to me, wanting those kinds of answers and things from me. Kind of made me a little bit emotional before I got in the fight but it also helped me ground myself and remind myself what it means, why I do this all for.”

Pena continued, “When I had that revelation, it was like looking in myself and realizing I have grown as a human being, grown as a man and now it’s time to start living like it, to set the example for these people looking up to me. Because not only do I have him, I have my little brother and sister on my mother’s side.”

Luis Pena Got a Win on February 29 via Unanimous Decision

Pena got back to his winning ways at UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo. After three rounds of action, he defeated Steve Garcia by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27 and 30-27). Pena improved his professional MMA record to 8-2 and his UFC record 4-2.

READ NEXT: UFC Fight Filled With Controversy From Start to Finish [WATCH]