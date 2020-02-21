9 Best Functional Trainers: Compare & Save

If you like the idea of a whole-body workout but simply don’t have the necessary space, check out the best home gyms for boosting your fitness.

A functional trainer isn’t the most compact piece of home equipment, but it allows you to complete several movements and exercises without switching to another machine. Whether you’re looking for a compact trainer or one with all the bells and whistles, we’ve rounded up the best functional trainers for your home gym.

Our Unbiased Reviews

1. Body-Solid Powerline PFT100 Price: $1,319.00 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Can be upgraded to 210-pound weight stacks

Has 20 unique starting spaces

Comes with a knurled chinning bar Cons: Doesn't come with a weight bench

Takes up quite a bit of room

Set-up can take awhile The versatile PFT100 works just as well for beginners as it does more advanced users. You’ll find two included 160-pound weight stacks, which can be upgraded to 210 pounds. The adjustable pulleys have a 180-degree range of motion, so you can work out your triceps, glutes, biceps and more without restriction. A no-cable change design means more time spent working out. This functional trainer has 20 distinct starting spaces, with 3.2-inch hole spacing in-between. Adjustable nylon cables are included for even greater workout variations. You’ll also find a knurled chinning bar for pull-ups and chin-ups. While it’s not included, you can add in a weight bench or even a stability ball for crunches, fly and press movements. 2. Inspire Fitness FT2 Price: $4,599.00 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Weight multiplier doubles weight for heavy lifting

Precision ball-bearing system means less maintenance over time

Can simultaneously use Smith and free weight bars Cons: Doesn't come with a weight bench

No dip attachments

Extra weight stack isn't included Take your training to the next level with the weight multiplier, which doubles the weight for heavy lifting. In terms of weight stacks, the machine comes with two 165-pound stacks. You can also simultaneously use this functional trainer with Smith and free weight bars. Several accessories are included with the price, such as an ankle strap, straight bar, tricep rope, rubber and sport handles and a multi-function belt. You’ll even get two water bottles and an exercise booklet for guidance. There’s also plenty of room to add on your own accessories, such as an ab bar, preacher curl attachment, leg extension and curl and additional weights. Not only does the precision steel ball-bearing system keep the functional trainer running smoothly, it also means less maintenance over time. The trainer doesn’t come with a bench, but you can add one on if you’d prefer. 3. XMark Functional Trainer Price: $2,159.00 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Quick-adjust pulleys with 19 settings

Comes with several different accessories

Split-grip bar for pull-ups and chin-ups Cons: Not recommended for dips

No room for an Olympic bar

Weight bench sold separately The XM-7626 is a functional trainer for the whole family, as it’s highly adjustable for virtually any height. The trainer has quick-adjust pulleys with 19 settings, with 3.5-inch spaces between. You’ll find dual 200-pound weight stacks along with a commercial-grade pull-up rig and pulley system. Several accessories are included, such as a short and long bar, leg extension curl, ankle strap, hand straps and a tricep rope. A workout poster to give you some extra guidance during workouts. You can use the split-grip pull-up bar for chin-ups and pull-ups. You can use a weight bench with this trainer, although you’ll need to purchase the bench separately. 4. Powertec WB-FTD Price: $1,809.00 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Maximum capacity of 1,000 pounds

Can be upgraded to stacked weight plates

Ideal for serious weightlifting Cons: Weight stacks aren't included

Doesn't come with ankle bands

Not rated for commercial use If you’re looking for some serious weightlifting, this functional trainer delivers with a maximum load capacity of 1,000 pounds. You can choose to use Olympic weight plates or upgrade the set to use stacked weight plates. Another perk is the twin tower system, which gives you even more room to enjoy your favorite movements. Pulley attachments make the trainer an even more versatile addition to your home workout space. The FTS18 is similar but has half the weight capacity of 500 pounds. 5. Rep Fitness FT-5000 Price: $2,199.00 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Lowest handle height is suitable for users 5'3" and over

Comes with several hooks for attachments

Various pull-up grip options Cons: Performance attachment package is sold separately

Setup can take awhile

Not quite commercial grade A choice between 16 cable positions makes this REP functional trainer a versatile addition to your home gym. The machine is made with durable 11 gauge steel and features a powder coating for longevity. You’ll find two 220-pound weight stacks with a 2:1 ratio, in addition to steel weight plates to ensure your workouts are as accurate as possible. Fiberglass reinforced pulleys, along with a smooth cable, ensure a smooth and dependable operation each time. The lowest handle height allows users standing 5’3″ and over to do cable curls. Exercise guides are included if you need a bit of help. You’ll also find multiple hooks to hang your favorite attachments, along with multiple pull-up grip options for versatility. You can use attachments such as a sports handle, ankle cuff, tricep rope and straight bar, but those are sold separately in a performance package. 6. MiM USA Functional Trainer Price: $1,074.00 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Full 180-degree rotation

Fast and easy to adjust

Includes a curl bar and other accessories Cons: Doesn't come with a weight stack

Pulley system isn't as smooth as some competitors

Weight bench isn't included If you’re looking for a functional trainer that also doubles as a cable crossover machine, this apparatus could be just what you need in your home gym. The trainer features a dual adjustable pulley with 21 different positions along with 180 rotational degrees for unrestricted movement. Pull ropes are included for triceps workouts. You’ll also find a V-bar triangle for push-downs along with grip handles for an even more varied workout. The trainer also comes with a curl bar. 7. TKO Functional Trainer Price: $3,299.00 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Exercise chart included

Dual roller mechanism for smooth operation

Has a 2:1 resistance level Cons: Can take awhile to assemble

Some competitors have more accessories

Doesn't include a weight bench With two 210-pound weight stacks and a 2:1 resistance level, this functional trainer is well suited for heavier weight lifting. Multi-grip handles make it easier to perform other exercises as well so that you can enjoy a true full-body workout. With 22 adjustment positions, the trainer is built to suit users of different heights. An exercise chart is included to help you get started. A dual roller mechanism keeps the pulleys running smoothly and allows you to make fast and easy adjustments. 8. FORCE USA Monster G3 Price: $2,199.99 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Can be used as a functional trainer, power rack and smith machine

Angled smith machine mimics natural body movement

Works for over 75 different exercises Cons: Pricey

Doesn't come with a bench

Smith machine bar doesn't have linear bearings The FORCE USA Monster G3 is a true powerhouse that can be used as a functional trainer, power rack and smith machine. In fact, you can use it to complete over 75 different exercises. Adjustable height positions allow you to perform a full-body workout that includes your shoulders, back, core, chest and other areas. The integrated smith machine is angled to match your natural body movement. You can also quickly and easily replace the smith bar at any height position. On the power rack side, J-hooks and safties add an extra element of safety. Numbered adjustment points help guide you to the ideal position for squats, bench press and other workouts. You’ll find barbell and weight plate storage for added convenience. The trainer is also equipped with a chin-up station. 9. Body-Solid BFFT10R Price: $658.99 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Comes with adjustable cable handles

Includes a straight chinning bar

Unrestricted 180-degree motion Cons: Only has a 1:1 pulley ratio

Weight stack can't be upgraded

Some complaints of limited range of motion If you’re a bit tight on space, consider a more compact functional trainer such as this one. Instead of a comprehensive trainer with a large footprint, the best functional trainer for your gym might be one that’s more compact yet covers all the basics. This trainer is equipped with all the essentials, such as adjustable pulleys with 180-degree motion along with a 190-pound weight stack. Adjustable cable handles are also included. Other perks include a no-cable change design and a straight chinning bar.

Which Functional Trainer Is Best for Home Use?

The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans suggest at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week, including at least two days of muscle-strengthening activity, any functional trainer that gets you motivated and moving is a worthwhile investment.

As with most other home gym equipment, some features can make one functional trainer more appealing than the next. For example, if you want to do some serious weightlifting, consider a trainer with a larger weight stack or dual weight stacks. We recommend the Body-Solid Powerline PFT100, which includes two 160-pound weight stacks and can be upgraded, and the Powertec Functional Trainer, which has a maximum load capacity of 1,000 pounds.

Some functional trainers also double as a smith or cable crossover machine. These hybrid machines are generally more expensive, but can't be beaten when it comes to full-body workouts. If a hybrid personal trainer is more your style, check out the Force USA Monster G3 or the Inspire Fitness FT2.

Regardless of which best functional trainer is right for you, there are certain things you can do to get the most out of each workout. For example, this Self.com article recommends foam rolling before a workout to loosen up and enjoy a greater range of motion.

If you don't yet own a foam roller, check out our best foam rollers for fitness or the best vibrating foam roller for a more massage-like experience.

What's the Difference Between a Functional Trainer and a Crossover Cable Machine?

Cable crossovers and functional trainers have a lot in common, but there are some notable differences. For example, you can do presses with a functional trainer, but not with a cable crossover. While cable crossovers generally provide more space to perform your favorite movements, they tend to require more space. A functional trainer with a smaller footprint can be a better option for your home gym.

Working out using a functional trainer doesn't mean that you won't be able to do cable crossovers, either. If you plan on doing these types of workouts regularly, though, you'll probably want a larger trainer for an adequate range of motion.

The XMark Functional Trainer doubles as a crossover machine, as does the Rep Fitness FT-5000.

How about a Functional Trainer and a Smith Machine?

When used on its own, a Smith machine can feel a lot more restrictive than a functional trainer. That's because you're lifting a barbell that's attached to steel rails and can't perform anything other than straight up and down movements.

A Smith machine nestled into a functional trainer gives you that extra advantage of getting in some serious weight lifting time as well as full-body workouts.

The Inspire Fitness FT2 and Force USA Monster G3 both have Smith stations.

