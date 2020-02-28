D’Andre Swift’s Top-5 Landing Spots: Chiefs Among Best Fits

University of Georgia’s D’Andre Swift is one of, if not the top running back in the entire 2020 NFL Draft. He’s currently pegged as the best player at his position on many draft boards due to his versatility as an every-down back. Swift has a great chance of hearing his name called in the first round come draft day.

We break down the top landing spots and best fits for the former SEC standout.

Top-5 Landing Spots for D’Andre Swift

5) Atlanta Falcons

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the Falcons will seriously entertain the idea of cutting starting running back Devonta Freeman as a way to “save about $3 million in salary cap space,” and “avoid the cash, which is about $6 million.”

While Freeman has vastly underperformed in recent years, the Falcons have essentially nothing behind him. Fantasy players know this all too well, especially if you happen to be one of the many owners who took the bait adding Brian Hill on waivers this past season.

Swift offers a lot of the same attributes Freeman does, but arguably from a vastly improved talent perspective. Swift can seamlessly transition from an in-between the tackles runner, to a legitimate pass-catching option out of the backfield. It would also help that he would come vastly cheaper than what Freeman is currently making.

4) Houston Texans

Lamar Miller is expected to return from injury this season, but he’ll be 29 and fresh off an ACL injury. Carlos Hyde had some highs this past season, but saw his production nosedive towards the end of the year. While Duke Johnson never lived up to expectations after being acquired for a third-round pick this past offseason.

D’Andre Swift would immediately be the most talented back on the Houston depth chart the moment he was drafted. In many ways, he’s the perfect combination of what Hyde and Johnson do best, and what the Texans thought they were getting when they signed Miller to a large contract numerous offseasons ago.

A trio of Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins, and Swift would cause major havoc in the AFC South.

3) Miami Dolphins

It’s difficult to say the Dolphins could be a good fit for any running back. We’ve seen first hand how they held back Kenyan Drake from reaching his full potential. This is also the same organization that made Jay Ajayi a healthy scratch while opting for a washed-up Arian Foster.

However, you can’t go into a season with a duo of Myles Gaskin and Patrick Laird and feel content. While Kalen Ballage is legitimately one of the worst running backs in NFL history from a statistical standpoint.

The Dolphins have a few nice pieces, notably DeVante Parker and Mike Gesicki. However, their run game, which ranked dead last in 2019, needs to be vastly improved. Swift would do just that, while serving as an outlet receiver as well for whoever is under center in Miami next season.

2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

We’ve all heard the rumors of David Johnson reuniting with Bruce Arians in Tampa this offseason. Instead, why not add Swift to the NFL’s top passing offense from 2019.

The Bucs were the ninth-worst rush offense a season ago. Ronald Jones has had some moments, but appears to be nothing more than a change of pace back at this time.

Tampa needs a bell-cow back who can take the pressure off of their quarterback, which in return would likely heavily decrease their turnover rate.

Swift also showed the ability to line up out wide at times at Georgia, making him a perfect fit for the pass-happy Buccaneers.

1) Kansas City Chiefs

Damien Williams is a good football player. He does many things well, but his talent is somewhat limited. He excelled in the passing game throughout the playoffs in 2019, but his lack of consistency in the run game is concerning.

Williams averaged less than 2.57 ypc in five of his 11 regular-season games in 2019, while LeSean McCoy appears to be on his last leg.

The Chiefs saw their struggles in the middle of the regular season, mainly due to their inability to move the chains on the ground. Swift, who averaged 6.6 ypc in his SEC career, would certainly help.

Swift seems like the type of running back you’d create in a lab to fit perfectly into the Chiefs offensive scheme. His burst and catching ability are some of the best in the draft from the RB position and would help take the Chiefs offense to the next level, as impossible as it might sound.

