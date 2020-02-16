Giannis Antetokounmpo Keeps it Brutally Honest Discussing Steph Curry’s Injury

For the first time in what feels like forever, the Golden State Warriors are essentially irrelevant. Sitting dead last in the Western Conference standings and owning an abysmal record of just 12-43, the Warriors yearly title hopes are, at least for this season, virtually non-existent.

While the Warriors dabble in the realm of mediocrity, the Milwaukee Bucks currently pace their conference in victories, holding a 6.5 game lead for first place in the Eastern Conference.

Bucks star and reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has predictably been the key catalyst to Milwaukee’s success this season, ranking second in the NBA in scoring with 30.9 points per game.

While the Greek Freak’s star continues to rise, he’s well aware that the demise of the Warriors this season has much to do with the absence of one of their most prevalent stars, and he seems more than ok with that.

Giannis Believes Steph’s Absence Benefits Other NBA Players

Over All-Star weekend, in an event littered with superstars, there was one notable face missing from the festivities, none other than two-time league MVP Steph Curry. Curry, who is rehabbing from a broken hand, has not seen the court since October 30th. In fact, he is currently enjoying a vacation with his wife Ayesha, as opposed to partaking in what would have likely been his seventh-straight All-Star game appearance, were he not injured.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was recently asked about Steph’s injury and what it means to him and the rest of the league. In a quote obtained by The Athletic’s Diamond Leung, the Greek Freak made it clear that while he doesn’t enjoy seeing anyone hurt, he is also enjoying a Curry-less NBA.

“Let me be honest with you,” Giannis stated. “The players, we kind of enjoy that he’s not playing — not enjoy that he’s hurt. We want him to be healthy, but he just makes it way, way tougher for the rest of the league.”

Unfortunately for Giannis and the rest of the NBA, the league may be getting tougher a whole lot sooner than they would have hoped.

Curry Trending Towards March Return

Curry is reportedly targeting an early March return to the Warriors lineup and has recently started participating in some team drills.

“He’s just doing more and more stuff,” head coach Steve Kerr said of Curry, according to Bleacher Report. “He usually comes over before our group and gets more conditioning in. He’s jumped into a few of our non-contact offensive 5-on-0 stuff. He’s coming around.”

There is no real reason to rush Curry back to the court. In fact, an argument could be made that the Warriors may be best served to shut down their star point guard for the season. However, the chances of that occurring seem highly unlikely at the moment. Instead, Golden State will get a chance to see their first glimpse of Curry operating their offense with Andrew Wiggins on the wing, and in return potentially making a late-season push.

