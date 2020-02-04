Giants Hire Ex-Cowboys Coach to Work Under Jason Garrett: Report

One team’s trash is another team’s treasure.

The New York Giants have steadily collected cast-offs amid the Dallas Cowboys‘ regime change, landing former head coach Jason Garrett as offensive coordinator and ex-offensive line coach Marc Colombo in the same capacity.

Big Blue added a third Big D-related piece to new head man Joe Judge’s puzzle on Monday, hiring former Dallas offensive assistant/assistant to the HC Stephen Brown, who’ll be stationed as an offensive assistant under Garrett, according to Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio.

Brown was brought aboard by the Cowboys before the 2016 season. Per the team’s official website, he worked in tandem with running backs coach Gary Brown, helping coordinate the ground game. He also served as a “point person” for Garrett, specializing in “research projects and day-to-day operations.”

Prior to his time in Dallas, Brown spent two years with the Buffalo Bills as the assistant to the head coach/special teams assistant. This was his first big-league break after Syracuse University employed him as a quality control coach and director of recruiting from 2009-2012.

Brown’s initial coaching gig (2006-08) came at his alma mater, the University of Tennessee, where he was a student assistant assigned to the recruiting process and film breakdown.

Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Spills Beans on Garrett to Giants QB

For a brief moment, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Giants signal-caller Daniel Jones put their NFC East differences aside to discuss the one thing that now binds them: The Clapper.

Jones revealed that he picked Prescott’s brain regarding Garrett during Super Bowl LIV festivities in Miami.

“I actually met Dak—well, I’ve seen him on the field—met him for the first time down here and talked to him a little bit,” he said, per the Giants’ official website. “Everyone who has worked with Coach Garrett speaks very highly of him and I think Dak was certainly the same way. Guys respect him and it seems like he’s done a lot for a lot of peoples’ careers, so I’m excited to work with him.”

The club’s 2019 first-round pick, Jones enters the offseason as the unquestioned starter in the wake of Eli Manning’s retirement. The Duke product is having to learn his second system in as many years, transitioning from Pat Shurmur to Garrett, who was jettisoned by the Cowboys after a decade in the big (often scorching-hot) seat.

So, who better to turn to for advice? Prescott conveyed to Jones the same endorsement he recently uttered in pre-Super Bowl media rounds.

“They’re getting a great coach,” he said of Garrett, via NJ Advance Media. “A smart coach. As great at preparing and as professional as any I have ever seen… I can’t thank him enough for everything he’s done for my career. Believing in me to drive me and push me to be the player that I have become. I’m thankful for his impact.”

