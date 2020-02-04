Andre Iguodala Sends Strong Message at NBA Trade Deadline

Andre Iguodala has made it clear he wants another ring. And the three-time NBA champion is prepared to sit out if he doesn’t get traded by the Feb. 6 deadline.

Iguodala, who hasn’t yet suited up for the Grizzlies, has reportedly given the team an ultimatum. It’s simple: either deal the frustrated forward by Thursday, or he’s not stepping on the court, per The Athletic’s David Aldridge.

Iguodala is owed $17.2 million this year and Memphis has already refused to buy him out. The long-time Golden State Warrior — and former Philadelphia 76er — thought he had a handshake deal in place with Memphis who was supposed to trade him to a contender.

However, the 36-year-old has been specific about which contender he wants to play for. The common assumption is he only wants to join the Los Angeles Clippers or Los Angeles Lakers. Remember, his long-time agent was Rob Pelinka who is now the Lakers GM.

Iguodala was traded to Memphis last July in a trade he actually predicted, Nostradamus style to his wife. The move was seen as a salary dump after Iguodala was sent to Memphis, along with a first-round pick, in exchange for Julian Washburn. His refusal to play shouldn’t really be a shock to anyone. In fact, he alluded to it

“We’ll see,” Iguodala said about his future with the Grizzlies, per Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area. “OK, maybe I shouldn’t say we’ll see. But we’re trying to figure out things on both sides.”

Are Sixers Poised for Reunion with Iguodala?

The Sixers have expressed interest in bringing Andre Iguodala back to Philadelphia, per The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor. His name was listed among a laundry list of other wing players, including Malik Beasley (Nuggets), Glenn Robinson III (Warriors), Davis Bertans (Wizards) and E’Twaun Moore (Pelicans).

How close is this possible reunion? Not likely.

The Sixers simply don’t have the capital to absorb Iguodala’s massive $17.2 million contract unless they could convince a team to take Al Horford or Josh Richardson. On the flip side, Philadelphia probably wouldn’t be interested in paying that much money for what would amount to a rental player.

Iguodala’s return would be a fun story, though. The Sixers selected him at No. 9 overall in the 2004 NBA draft and he was supposed to carry the torch passed down from Allen Iverson. While that never happened in Philadelphia, Iguodala has enjoyed a stellar career that has seen him win three championships in Golden State, plus a gold medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics.

Looking back, Iguodala has reflected fondly of his formative years with the Sixers. He went into detail about learning how to have thick skin and being forced to grow up quick in his best-selling book The Sixth Man: A Memoir.

“I would never, ever trade a moment of that time for anything,” Iguodala wrote, via Forbes. “It made me grow up, it taught me how to take care of my career and how to take care of myself. I will always be grateful for Philadelphia.”