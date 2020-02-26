UFC’s Henry Cejudo Threatens ESPN’s Ariel Helwani Over Tweet

On Monday, ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reported that the UFC Flyweight and Bantamweight Champion Henry “The Messenger” Cejudo will be defending his bantamweight belt against former UFC Featherweight Champion Jose Aldo at UFC 250 on May 9.

The announcement has been met by a level of negativity from some fans and analysts. Aldo is currently on a two-fight losing streak. He has only fought once at bantamweight, and that was in his last fight against Marlon Moraes at UFC 245, a match that he lost by split decision.

Many people scored the fight for Aldo, however, including Cejudo. Since that fight, The Messenger has been campaigning for Aldo to have the next title shot, and it appears Cejudo got his way.

After Okamoto broke the news, ESPN’s Ariel Helwani took to Twitter. He tweeted a video of Eddie Hearn saying, “I’m not having this.” Helwani’s caption read, “MMA community reacting to people getting title shots while on losing streaks.”

Cejudo, who is also known as “Triple C,” replied to Helwani’s tweet with a threat:

Somebody’s salty 🧂! You could be next to bend the knee to Triple C #hater https://t.co/UYB6doNtPU — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) February 26, 2020

Cejudo’s tweet reads, “Somebody’s salty! You could be next to bend the knee to Triple C.” He ended the tweet with a “hater” hashtag.

The journalist has yet to respond to The Messenger.

Top Bantamweights Aljamain Sterling & Petr Yan Do Not Agree With Aldo’s Title Shot

With Aldo officially ranked at #6 in the bantamweight division, a few fighters have been very vocal about his title shot. The #2 ranked Aljamain Sterling and #3 Petr Yan have both been campaigning for the next opportunity to fight Cejudo and to earn a chance at the belt.

Both men have consistently been in a Twitter war with The Messenger since he called out Aldo after UFC 245. Both men feel that they deserve the match over the former UFC featherweight champion.

Sterling, who is known as the “Funk Master,” is currently on a four-fight win streak, and has an overall professional MMA record of 18-3. Petr “No Mercy” Yan is undefeated in the UFC and is currently on a nine-fight win streak. He has only been defeated once in his MMA career, holding a record of 14-1.

Henry Cejudo Is Set to Be Stripped of His Flyweight Title on Saturday, February 29

The Messenger is set to lose his flyweight title due to being inactive in the division. On Saturday, February 29, Joseph Benavidez will face Deiveson Figueiredo for the vacant belt. Cejudo hasn’t fought at flyweight since his win over T.J. Dillashaw in January 2019 at UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Dillashaw.

As per Brett Okamoto, The Messenger will be defending his bantamweight strap against Jose Aldo, which would tie the flyweight division up indefinitely. Whoever wins out of Benavidez or Figueiredo will become the third-ever UFC flyweight champion.

