11 Best Inline Skates for Men: Compare, Buy & Save

When it comes to the best inline skates for beginners, the Bladerunner Advantage Pro XT checks all the necessary boxes, including support, control, comfort, and, of course, a sleek design.

The durable composite frame provides excellent control and response, while the 80mm wide wheels have a 78A durometer and ABEC 7 bearings for a fast, yet smooth, ride.

*Note: To learn more about what the durometer is and the bearings ratings, then see the bottom of this post for an explanation.

Maximum support and comfort are supplied by the velcro powerstrap closure, lace closure, upper buckle, and padded liner.