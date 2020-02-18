11 Best Inline Skates for Men: Compare, Buy & Save

Guys, if you’re looking for a new pair of inline skates, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re a beginner or an expert, we’ve compiled a list below of some of the best inline skates for men available right now to help make your decision easier. Not only is inline skating a ton of fun, but it also has many health benefits such as cardiovascular activity, building core strength, improving coordination, and more. Skates also make cool gift ideas for someone who is looking to get into something new.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $77.26 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $98.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $249.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $84.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $199.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $102.02 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $95.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $179.93 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $64.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $64.34 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Bladerunner Advantage Pro XTPrice: $77.26Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The strong composite frame provides more control and response
- The Powerstrap, lace closure, and upper buckle provides support and a comfortable fit
- 80mm wheels have ABEC 7 bearings for a fast, smooth ride
- Not recommended for more advanced skaters
- Some users felt the wheels wore down too quickly when used outside
- Some users felt there wasn't enough ankle support
When it comes to the best inline skates for beginners, the Bladerunner Advantage Pro XT checks all the necessary boxes, including support, control, comfort, and, of course, a sleek design.
The durable composite frame provides excellent control and response, while the 80mm wide wheels have a 78A durometer and ABEC 7 bearings for a fast, yet smooth, ride.
*Note: To learn more about what the durometer is and the bearings ratings, then see the bottom of this post for an explanation.
Maximum support and comfort are supplied by the velcro powerstrap closure, lace closure, upper buckle, and padded liner.
Find more Bladerunner Advantage Pro XT information and reviews here.
-
2. LIKU Black Professional Inline SkatesPrice: $98.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The buffering heel design helps slow the impact of the road on the heel for better cushioning
- The one-piece integrated shell and frame provides better stability and control
- The safety buckle, strap, and lace closure system with reinforced uppers gives a secure fit
- On the pricey side
- Not all sizes are available (only goes up to size 10 in men's)
- Some users had problems with the wheels (not durable, wobbly, rigid, etc.)
The LIKU Black Professional Inline Skates provide ample impact from the road, as well as comfort and stability.
The unisex skate has a buffering heel design which will help slow the impact of the road on the heel to give you more cushioning and shock absorption. The one-piece integrated shell and frame will provide more stability and control, while the 80mm with 90A durometer wheels (76cm for women’s sizes) and ABEC bearings lend to a smoother, faster ride.
Other highlights include ventilation holes, a low balance structure, and a triple protected closure that features a safety buckle, strap, and high density lace. The padded interior liner is also removable and washable.
Find more LIKU Black Professional Inline Skates information and reviews here.
-
3. VNLA Vanilla Carbon Speed Inline SkatesPrice: $249.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 100mm width wheels with ABEC 9 bearings for a fast, smooth ride
- Series 7000 aluminum frame is durable and designed to handle high-performance skating on all surfaces
- Heat moldable so you can get the right fit for your foot for maximum comfort
- On the pricey side
- Not recommended for beginners
- Some users felt there wasn't enough ankle support
If you’re looking to blaze the roads like a pro, the VNLA Vanilla Carbon Inline Skates are designed for speed and high-performance on all surfaces.
Lightweight, yet durable, the skates feature a 7000 Series aluminum frame and a fiberglass/carbon fiber boot that is heat moldable so you can get a perfect fit to your foot. Ideal for both indoor and outdoor use, the skates have high quality 85A 100mm urethane wheels with ABEC 9 bearings for a fast and smooth ride.
Available in three vibrant colors, the Vanilla Carbon Inline Skates have a superior closure system with a high-quality upper strap, a velcro strap, and laces.
Browse a wider selection of VNLA Skate Products for other options.
Find more VNLA Vanilla Carbon Speed Inline Skates information and reviews here.
-
4. 5th Element Stealth 84 Inline SkatesPrice: $84.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Aluminum frame is durable and aids in getting more power
- The boot shell is soft and ventilated to provide maximum comfort
- Stable and supportive thanks to the triple piece closure system
- Wheels are a bit smaller in width (84mm) than others on this list
- Some more advanced users felt they were too slow
- Some users felt there was too much vibration
If you’re looking for a pair of comfortable and durable inline skates suitable for beginner/intermediate skill levels, take a look at the 5th Element Stealth 84 model.
Highlighted by an all-aluminum frame, the skate is designed to provide excellent power on every stride. The soft, ventilated boot lends to maximum comfort, while the wheels (84mm and 82A durometer with ABEC 7 bearings) guarantee a smooth ride at a moderate speed.
Other features include the triple-piece strap-in system, which is comprised of a buckle for ankle support, a velcro strap, and laces.
Find more 5th Element Stealth 84 Inline Skates information and reviews here.
-
5. Epic Engage 3-Wheel Inline SkatesPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extra wide wheels (125mm) will help provide a smooth, fast ride
- Aircraft grade aluminum frame is durable and sturdy
- Hard-shell upper combines with a soft liner for maximum comfort and support
- Some users might prefer the 4-wheel models
- On the pricey side
- Some users felt they were a bit uncomfortable
If you’re in the market for a pair of 3-wheel skates, you should take a look at the Epic Engage model, which boasts extra wide wheels (125mm).
The wheels, which also feature 86A durometer and ABEC 7 bearings, provide a smooth, speedy ride on most surfaces indoor and outdoors. As for comfort and support, there is a hard-shell upper and a soft, padded liner. The frame is strong and durable as its made of aircraft grade aluminum.
The two buckles and laces will help you get a secure fit and the tab on the back of the ankle ensures ease when putting the skates on.
Find more Epic Engage 3-Wheel Inline Skates information and reviews here.
-
6. Rollerblade Zetrablade Inline SkatesPrice: $102.02Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The shell and frame system keeps you closer to the ground for better control and stability
- 80mm wheels with SG5 bearings provide a smooth roll and are designed for beginners
- Padded liner and triple-way closure provide a comfortable, secure fit
- Some users were disappointed with the wheels
- Like most skates, there are no 1/2 sizes
- Probably not suited for the advanced skater
Another popular beginner model of inline skates is the Rollerblade Zetrablade, which features SG5 bearings designed specifically for newer skaters.
Coupled with the 80mm wheels (82A durometer), the SG5 bearings help provide a smooth ride without being too fast so you can learn quicker. The wheels are attached to a monocoque frame, which is lower to the ground and that offers better stability and control. The upper is part mesh, so the skate is also breathable.
The padded liner and three-way closure system, which features two buckles (one at the top of the ankle) and laces, gives ample support and comfort all day long.
Check out all the Rollerblade Skate Products for men, women, and kids.
Find more Rollerblade Zetrablade Inline Skates information and reviews here.
-
7. LIKU Fitness Inline SkatesPrice: $95.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The shock absorbing sole helps protect ankles and knees
- Integrated CNC shell is designed to provide maximum stability and control
- Memory EVA padded liner is breathable, removable, and washable
- Not the best skates if you're looking for speed
- A little on the pricey side
- Sizes and quantities are limited
The LIKU Fitness Inline Skates are highlighted by a unique wheel structure, which is designed to help you perform fancy moves and tricks.
The wheels, which are 90A hardness high elastic polyurethane with ABEC bearings, have a 76-80-80-76 (mm) configuration. That means the front and back wheels are 76mm and the middle two are 80mm. This won’t promote speed on hard wood surfaces, but will help with maneuverability. The lightweight integrated shell is also shock-absorbing, so you’ll knees and ankles will be protected.
The soft, padded liner is breathable, removable, and washable and is designed to provide maximum comfort. As for a secure fit, the triple closure system, which is comprised of laces and two buckles, ensures that.
Find more LIKU Fitness Inline Skates information and reviews here.
-
8. 5th Element ST-80 Inline SkatesPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rockered frame has two wheels lying flat which will make it easier to turn and maneuver
- Lightweight aluminum frame reduces fatigue and strain
- Soft-boot construction and padded liner designed for maximum comfort
- Some users said they weren't the most comfortable skates, especially on the ankles
- Some users felt the wheels were a little rigid
- These skates aren't very breathable
If you’re someone who likes to take your skating to the streets, then the 5th Element ST-80 is on the one for you.
The ST-80s have a lightweight aluminum rockered frame which has two wheels lying flat that will make it easier for you to turn and maneuver on the pavement. The frame is also designed to help prevent foot fatigue so you can skate all day. The soft-boot construction and padded insert provide excellent comfort.
The wheels are 80mm wide (84A durometer) and feature ABEC 7 bearings for a smooth, controllable ride. The lacing system, combined with the two buckles, allow you to get a custom, secure fit.
Find more 5th Element ST-80 Inline Skates information and reviews here.
-
9. Rollerblade Macroblade 90 Inline SkatesPrice: $179.93Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 90mm/85A wheels with SG9 bearings promote faster speeds
- The low profile frame has a low center of gravity which helps with control
- Extra padding in the tongue and ankle area for added comfort
- On the pricey side
- Probably not suitable for beginners
- Some users thought the skates took a while to break in
When it comes to high performance inline skates that promote speed, the Rollerblade Macroblade 90 is a model you should definitely be aware of.
The skate is highlighted by its wheels, which are 90mm/85A with SG9 bearings. This combination provides a smooth, fast ride as well as grip. They’re also more durable and they’ll last you a while. Those wheels are attached to a low profile, aluminum frame that helps lower the center of gravity so you’ll have more control.
Other features include extra padding the tongue and ankle areas for more comfort, a breathable and supportive upper, and three-piece closure system comprised of laces, an ankle buckle, and a velcro strap so you’ll get a secure fit.
Find more Rollerblade Macroblade 90 Inline Skates information and reviews here.
-
10. ITurnGlow Inline SkatesPrice: $64.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Feature 82A PU wheels with ABEC 7 bearings for a smooth ride
- 8 light-up wheels don't need batteries
- Breathable mesh ventilation and padded tongue/ankle area provide comfort
- Some might not like the glowing lights
- Some users felt they weren't very durable
- These are probably best suited for leisurely use; not advanced
If you want to stand out when blading, then you need to check out the ITurnGlow Inline Skates, which feature 8 illuminating wheels (no batteries required).
The wheels have an 82A durometer with ABEC 7 bearings that help promote a smooth ride for those beginner/intermediate skaters. The skates have a strong aluminum alloy frame that promotes control and stability.
With a high, padded cuff for ankle support, the skates have a three-piece closure system consisting of standard laces, a velcro strap, and an adjustable buckle so you can get the perfect fit. Other highlights are the breathable mesh upper and the anti-impact toe cap.
Browse a wider selection of illuminating inline skates for more options.
Find more ITurnGlow Inline Skates information and reviews here.
-
11. Aerio Q60 Inline SkatesPrice: $64.34Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 80mm Elite Speed wheels with Bevo Gold-7 Race Rated chrome bearings help get a speedy, smooth ride
- The hybrid upper shell provides excellent ankle support and full range of motion
- The aluminum tri-coil frame is lightweight, yet durable, and promotes a sturdy ride
- Some users felt they weren't durably constructed
- Some users said they didn't fit to size
- Some users weren't happy with the wheels (wobbly, misaligned, rigid, etc.)
Affordable, sleek, and all ready to hit the streets, the Aerio Q-60 Inline Skates are one of the most popular models for beginners from Roller Derby.
The lightweight, yet very strong, aluminum tri-coil frame helps you maintain balance, while the 80mm Elite Speed wheels with Bevo Gold-7 Race Rated chrome bearings promote a smoother, speedier ride. The hybrid shell provides ample ankle support without sacrficing range of motion. The upper is also ventilated for added breathability.
Featuring a memory foam comfort liner, the skate has a locking-cam level buckle, velcro power strap, and laces so you can get a secure fit.
Check out all of Roller Derby’s Skating Products for more options.
Find more Aerio Q60 Inline Skates information and reviews here.
What is the Durometer & Bearings Ratings in Wheels?
As mentioned above, when talking about inline skate wheels, there are durometer numbers and bearings ratings,
A durometer tests the hardness of plastics and rubber. For inline skate wheels, it's about plastic. All of the above listed wheels are on the "A" scale. All of the wheels are 75A and up, meaning they are medium-hard to hard. In other words, very durable.
As for the bearings ratings, inline skates have two main categories -- ABEC and SG. Most bearings use the ABEC system. The scale runs from 1 to 9. The higher number, the better. All of the wheels on the above skates are either ABEC 7 or ABEC 9.
If you're replacing the bearings on your inline skates and using ABEC 7, you'll want a wheel with a width of 80mm or so. If you're using ABEC 9, pair them with wheels 90mm wide or more to maximize performance.
The SG scale is pretty exclusive to the Rollerblade brand products. It works like the ABEC system, the higher the number the more precise.
What Kind of Accessories Do I Need for Using Inline Skates?
It goes without saying, but protective helmets is a must when inline skating, whether you're a beginner or seasoned pro.
But you shouldn't stop there. Inline skating can be dangerous, so you'll also want to protect your knees, elbows, and wrists. The JBM Protective Gear Set, includes 6 pieces, two each for your knees, elbows, and wrists.
Other inline skate accessories include storage bags, performance socks, replacement wheels, inline skate tools, and more.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.