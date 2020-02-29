Isaiah Rider on Infamous Kevin Garnett Slamming Bulls’ Michael Jordan Game

Earlier this month, Kevin Garnett was a guest on the All the Smoke Podcast with its hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. During the episode, Garnett is asked by Barnes to give him his best Michael Jordan Story.

Garnett proceeds to detail what occurred when he faced Jordan for the first time during his rookie season in 1995 with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Garnett’s teammate had a decent game against Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. Rider was in the mid-20s headed into the fourth quarter, while at the time Jordan had about 18 or 19 points. Kevin Garnett starts to gas Rider up. The only problem is it was at the expense of Jordan and at this particular time Garnett didn’t know that wasn’t a good idea. However, Rider knew better and tried to approach Jordan to apologize, but it didn’t work. Jordan would go on a scoring streak with 22 points to push the Chicago Bulls’ lead to 25, according to Garnett.

Per Garnett, Jordan was in earshot of what he was saying, but he didn’t care as he continued to tell Rider to keep killing that Mother F*****. While this is going Garnett can feel Jordan’s presence with his hands on his hips and his legs locked in. Garnett shared that Jordan was staring at him for about 15 seconds.

“I can’t even really describe the next six to seven minutes of play,” Garnett said. “In the next six to seven minutes of play, y’all, we get two 10-second [violation] calls. We down 25 now, it was just at two. Mike had 18, he had 40 now. J.R., myself, we ain’t scored in ’bout four minutes. It got bad quick, yo.”

Follow the Heavy on NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors, and viral content!

JR Rider Weighs-in on Kevin Garnett’s Story of Talking Trash to Michael Jordan

Back in Apr 12, 2017, JR Rider was a guest on Go Radio MN in Minnesota and during that appearance, Rider was asked about numerous topics including the time KG talked trash to Michael Jordan back in 1996.

“So KG had never seen me play against Michael [Jordan] and I got about 24 going into the fourth quarter. So I’m quiet, I always stayed quiet when I’m playing, I didn’t talk too much. We come out in the fourth quarter and KG is like “Man, keeping going at his ass, serve him, he can’t guard you. I was quiet, I’m looking at him like, just chill, because Mike was literally right there.

Per Rider, KG was like “I don’t care. Keep going at him.” So Mike looks at me, looks at KG. I was like, “Mike, he doesn’t know the rules of the game, he’s just a young pup. Mike looked at him like OK. Looked at me like OK. I said, “What you lookin’ at me like that for?”

“We went to the fourth quarter, that man got about 17 quick. He’s mad, looking at KG, looking at me, looking at KG.”

Isaiah "JR" Rider talks about playing against Kobe vs Jordan who is better 2017-04-13T00:03:39.000Z

READ NEXT: Lakers’ LeBron James Weighs-in on Bulls’ Michael Jordan