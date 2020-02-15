UFC 248’s Israel Adesanya Spars KO King Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson [WATCH]

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya has some rounds under his belt against one of the fiercest strikers in the promotion’s history, Anthony “Rumble” Johnson.

Footage of a sparring session between the two men was released by Phil Murphy in early 2019. The video was taken during Rumble’s fight camp for his fight at UFC 187. Originally, Johnson was scheduled to fight Jon Jones, but after Jones’ hit-and-run incident, he was removed from the card and replaced by Daniel Cormier.

story time: before UFC 187, @bokamotoESPN and I flew to Blackzilians for a story on Rumble Johnson. at the time, he was prepping to fight Jon Jones Henri Hooft flew out this kid (3-0 MMA) from New Zealand to mimick Jon in sparring sessions that kid was @stylebender pic.twitter.com/IDu3R9lCYV — Phil Murphy (@Phil_Sports) April 11, 2019

Before He Was in the UFC, Adesanya Was Brought in to Mimic Jones

When Johnson was getting ready for Jones, his coach Henry Hooft flew in Adesanya as a sparring partner that could fight with a dynamic striking style. Presumably, Hooft viewed Adesanya as a long, versatile striker that could mimic Jones’ stand-up abilities. At this point, The Last Stylebender was fresh into his MMA career, and wouldn’t make his UFC debut for roughly another three years. Now, Adesanya is the middleweight champ and he is scheduled to defend his belt against Yoel Romero on March 7, at UFC 248.

Rumble fought Daniel Cormier at UFC 187 for the vacant UFC light heavyweight title. Even though Rumble managed to land a powerful right hook that dropped Cormier, he lost the fight in the third round by rear-naked choke.

Anthony Johnson Is Planning to Come Out of Retirement

After his loss to Cormier in a rematch at UFC 210, Rumble announced that he was retiring from MMA. But, almost three years later, it looks like Johnson is ready to get back into the Octagon. In an interview with TheMacLife, Rumble talked about wanting to get back to action in 2020.

He told the journalist, “Whenever I come back, [I’ll] make sure it’s going to be known.” He continued, “I want to come back and showcase everything, and just fight. And just hurt people.” At the moment, it’s unclear if Rumble will fight at heavyweight or light heavyweight, as he has had success in both weight divisions.

The two-time UFC title challenger has a professional MMA record of 22-6. What Rumble is most known for is his devastating power, with 16 of his wins coming via knockout or TKO. Altogether, Johnson has fought 19 times in the UFC, amassing a record of 13-6, with 11 of those wins by KO or TKO.

