Jacob Eason 2020 NFL Draft Profile & Combine Results

Getty Jacob Eason of the Washington Huskies

  1. 2020 NFL Draft Profile: Jacob Eason

  2. Pos: QB
    Pos Rank: 6 (See Full QB Rankings Here)
  3. Top-50 Big Board Rank: NR (See Full Big Board Here)
  4. College: Washington
  5. Class: Junior (RS)

  7. Measurements

  8. Height: 6’6”
  9. Weight: 231 lbs.
  10. Arms: 32 7/8”
  11. Hands: 9 1/2”

  13. Combine Results

    1. 40 Yard Dash:
    2. 3 Cone Drill:
    3. Vertical:
    4. Broad Jump:
    5. Bench Press:

  15. Prospect Bio

  16. Jacob Eason was a highly-touted five-star recruit out of high school. The 2015 Gatorade National Player of the Year was a top-ranked player at his position in his recruiting class. Eason went on to win the University of Georgia starting gig as a true freshman back in 2016, starting 12 of 13 games that season and tossing 16 touchdowns to eight interceptions. Eason was expected to take a major step forward in 2017, even having his name tossed around in some pre-season Heisman talk. However, Eason’s sophomore campaign lasted all of four pass attempts before suffering a sprained knee, essentially ending his season and career at Georgia. After losing the job to Jake Fromm, Eason transferred to Washington, sitting out the entirety of 2018 per NCAA transfer rules. Eason started 13 games for the Huskies in 2019, showing off his huge arm and prototypical skillset that had so many coaches and scouts drooling over him as a blue-chip recruit out of high school. Eason produced career highs in every passing category, throwing 23 touchdowns to just eight interceptions and a nearly 144 passer rating. His lack of mobility and messy footwork at times will likely dampen his draft stock, but a coach and front office with an old school approach to what they believe a quarterback should look like will likely fall in love with Eason’s attributes.

  2. Prospect Overview

  3. Strengths: 
  • Prototypical passer
  • Elite size
  • Arm strength to make all the throws
  • Can stretch the field vertically
  • Works soundly off of play-action
  • Diagnoses coverages quickly
  • Throws with solid anticipation
  1. Weaknesses:
  • Below average mobility
  • Struggles under duress
  • Drops eyes when pressured
  • Relies too heavily on his arm to get him out of bad situations
  • Inconsistency in footwork & lower body mechanics

Collegiate Stats 

Passing

Year ’16 – UGA ’17 – UGA ’19 – WAS Career
Games 13 3 13 29
Cmp 204 4 260 468
Att 370 7 405 782
Pct 55.1 57.1 64.2 59.8
Yds 2430 28 3132 5590
Y/A 6.6 4.0 7.7 7.1
TDs 16 0 23 39
INT 8 0 8 16
Rate 120.2 90.7 143.9 132.3
  1. Rushing 
Year ’16 – UGA ’17 – UGA ’19 – WAS Career
Games 13 3 13 29
Att 33 3 46 82
Yds -45 -12 -69 -126
Avg -1.4 -4.0 -1.5 -1.5
TDs 1 0 1 2

* All stats are courtesy of Sports-Reference

Draft Projection

  • Mid Round 1 – Mid Round 2 
    • See Latest Mock Draft Here (*NEW)

NFL Comparison(s)

  • Carson Palmer (QB, Bengals, Raiders, Cardinals – RETIRED)
  • Ryan Mallett (QB, Patriots, Texans, Ravens)
