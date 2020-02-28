Jadeveon Clowney Makes Strong Statement on Seahawks & NFL Free Agency

Jadeveon Clowney has been mostly quiet since the Seahawks season ended, but the pass-rusher broke his silence on free agency. Clowney spoke with ESPN’s Josina Anderson noting he would like to return to Seattle but is also “open to new opportunities.”

“Just got off the phone with #Seahawks DE Jadeveon Clowney who is an impending UFA. Clowney told me, ‘after spending the last year in Seattle & seeing how they do things, I would definitely like to return. However, I’m also open to new opportunities if it comes down to that,'” Anderson reported on Twitter.

Reading between the lines, Clowney is telling the Seahawks to “show me the money” which is what most big-time free agents would also be saying. The Seahawks are projected to have more than $40 million in cap space which would allow them to give Clowney a sizable raise while still signing additional players this offseason.

Seahawks GM John Schneider Admitted the Team Is Assessing the Free Agent Landscape

GM John Schneider chides me for asking #Seahawks’ priority for re-signing Jadeveon Clowney—then gives an answer that gives some clues. @thenewstribune #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/wGYJSc0ERF — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) February 25, 2020

During his NFL Combine press conference, Seahawks GM John Schneider emphasized the team wants to re-sign Clowney. Schneider also added that the team is looking to assess the free agency “landscape.”

“It’s a landscape thing,” Schneider said, per Seahawks.com. “Trying to figure out—at this point last year, I thought Frank was going to be on our team. It’s really a daily or weekly process of figuring out how you’re going to put this thing together. We have some cap flexibility this year, which is great, but it’s not just about this year. It’s planning for next year and the following year as well. We have to be cognizant of where we’re going.”

Schneider believes Clowney “loved the culture” when he arrived in Seattle. Translating Schneider’s overall comments, the Seahawks will assess what Clowney commands on the open market and weigh it with the team’s future plans.

“I think he came in, he loved the culture, loved the coaching staff, loves the chefs, loves our equipment guys,” Schneider noted, per Seahawks.com. “He’s a really fun guy. He’s a blast to be around and I hope we can continue that. Super disruptive.”

Clowney Is Reportedly Seeking a “Market-Setting Contract” in NFL Free Agency

Gonna be a fun offseason 🤑 pic.twitter.com/dP92kH1IHi — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 16, 2020

Just how high Clowney’s new contract will rise is yet to be determined. Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller reported that Clowney is seeking a “market-setting contract” and the Dolphins and Colts are among the teams with interest in signing the pass rusher.

“Jadeveon Clowney made headlines after Seattle got eliminated by saying he wants to join a team that could win him a ring,” Miller reported. “But the 26-year-old edge-rusher also wants to get paid- with a ‘market-setting contract’ so the cap-rich Dolphins or Colts could be options.”

Clowney likely wants to put pressure on the Seahawks and other teams to get the best deal possible. That said, the pass-rusher emphasized after the season that he wants to play for a contender which could play in the Seahawks’ favor.

“I just want to win,” Clowney noted, per ESPN. “I’m trying to get to the Super Bowl by any means. That’s what I’m looking for: Who’s going to get me there? I ain’t looking to get on no sorry team for no money. That ain’t going to fly. I ain’t gonna put my body through all of that just to lose no 16 games, go home with my check. I’d hate that, so that ain’t what I’m doing. So if I can’t win no Super Bowl, I ain’t going to no team that can’t win.”